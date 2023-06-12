Pop idol Kylie Minogue made a surprise appearance at the Capital Summertime Ball with the first UK performance of her chart hit “Padam Padam” – and fans were absolutely shook.

Australian megastar Minogue is well and truly in her renaissance era. Since dropping her electro-pop tune “Padam Padam” on 18 May, she’s secured her highest position in the UK charts in over a decade, become a viral TikTok sensation, a meme queen and hailed as ‘mother’ of the gays.

Now she’s blessed the Capital Summertime Ball with the first ever live performance of her latest hit.

On Sunday (11) June, Minogue emerged onstage at Wembley Arena to deafening roars from the 80,000-strong crowd.

Clad in a bright red flowing dress, elbow-length gloves and matching sunglasses, she burst into an epic rendition of “Padam Padam” complete with a full choreographic number.

She followed it up with her 2001 chart-topping single “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” which cemented her name in British musical history.

“When you’re about to ‘PADAM PADAM’ at WEMBLEY STAAAAADIUUUM! What a treat to surprise you all at Capital’s Summertime Ball!” Minogue wrote on social media, posting a behind-the-scenes clip of how she executed her iconic entrance.

Just like the audience, the whole performance was a surprise for the 55-year-old singer, who told the press she had “no idea” it was going to happen. According to the Mirror, she said: “It was the best surprise. It was almost a surprise for me, it really was very last-minute. We just flew on in.

“To be able to do ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’ after, I had the best time. Thanks to everyone.”

Hailed as the best part of the entire event, which featured a line-up including the Jonas Brothers, Calvin Harris, Niall Horan, Anne-Marie and Ellie Goulding, fans shared their live reactions to seeing Minogue appear on stage.

One viral video shows a Kylie mega-fan completely lose it as she shrieks “Is it Kylie?!” in absolute delight.

“Padam Padam” is just a taster of what’s to come, with Minogue dropping her 16th studio album Tension on 22 September 2023.