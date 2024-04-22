The BBC’s first of its kind lesbian dating show I Kissed A Girl will premiere on Sunday 5 May, with lesbian TikTok comedian Charley Marlowe set to take on voiceover duties.

The new series is a spin-off of last year’s hit gay dating show, I Kissed A Boy, hosted by singer and presenter Dannii Minogue, and voiced by Strictly Come Dancing star Layton Williams.

Minogue will reprise her role as a presenter for I Kissed A Girl, but Williams previously confirmed he would not be returning for the series, given that its focus is on queer women this time around.

Instead, 23-year-old lesbian Liverpudlian comedian, presenter and TikTok star Charley Marlowe will take the reins as narrator for the series.

The groundbreaking show will follow ten single queer women who stay in an Italian Masseria (read: villa), are matched into pairs and, upon first meeting, go straight in for a kiss – without saying a word.

If the show follows the same format as I Kissed A Boy, each couple will regularly declare whether or not they want to stay partnered or try it on with someone else. Those who are left without a partner must go home.

Speaking ahead of the first episode, Marlowe teased “mass amounts of snogging” and “loads of drama”.

“God, they all barely get a word in between all the smooching,” she joked.

“You can expect to see normal queer girls. Not queer girls who are sexualised, fetishised or romanticised… Of course, there’s loads of drama and it’s SUCH an unreal watch! But it’s fantastic to see queer girls being themselves without constraints.”

She added: “As much as we love it when everyone gets along, an argument is always going to hook us in. Which is exactly what this series does.

“Shock revelations, mass amounts of snogging (which made me realise I’m more of a prude than I thought) and lesbians being lesbians. It’s got it all.”

The first two episodes of I Kissed a Girl will be on BBC iPlayer on Sunday 5 May, and following episodes will air on BBC Three every Sunday and Monday at 9pm.