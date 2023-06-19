You can celebrate yourself this Pride Month – and all year round – with these rainbow sex toys.

Nobody should need an excuse to treat themselves to a colourful sex toy, but Pride Month and June is the perfect time.

Below we’ve put together five colourful and fun rainbow toys that you can get – and what they can do for you.

You can shop all of the rainbow-infused toys and more from UK-based sexual wellness website sextoys.co.uk.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Rainbow Tail Plug

The statement rainbow butt plug

First up is the Tailz Rainbow Tail Plug, a “statement butt plug”. It has a small and secure plug, which makes it comfortable to insert and wear for prolonged periods.

Plus its currently discounted at £57.52 instead of £67.67, a saving of more than £10.

On the Spot Bullet

The On the Spot Bullet comes with a rainbow LED base.

There’s the On the Spot Bullet for something a little bit more discreet. It’s a small but mighty waterproof, flat-tipped bullet vibrator that offers power and pleasure.

It features a colourful LED base and is small enough to slip into your bag or pocket but it “punches high above its weight”.

Rainbow Hearts plug kit

This butt plug set comes in an iridescent design.

These iridescent butt plugs are great for beginners. They graduate in size, so you can start of with the smaller one and work your way up.

They also have a rainbow-coloured heart-shaped base with a crystal look effect. So they’ll work their magic while also being aesthetically pleasing.

Avant Pride dildo

The Pride dildo from indie brand Avant.

This rainbow Pride dildo from brand Avant is hand-sculpted to be sleek and is perfect for g-spot and p-spot play.

The silicone dildo is six inches long and is from an indie sex toy maker with the quality of a big manufacturer.

It’s also harness compatible and with a suction cup that looks every bit as good on a bookshelf as it does in your… well, as it does anywhere else.

Rainbow thong

The rainbow thong for any Pride celebration.

This one isn’t strictly a sex toy, but it definitely fits the Pride and rainbow theme. If you’re planning your outfit for any Pride celebrations you might want to include this rainbow thong, which is a necessary accessory for any look.

To shop all of the products above and thousands more head to sextoys.co.uk.