This sexual wellness brand launches ’69’ sale on all of its toys

Sexual wellness brand Normal is celebrating the 69’er with a sex toy sale across its website.

The sale sees all products on their website – including their sex toy range – at 69 percent of their original price.

To get a discount and stock up on you sex toy and essentials collection use the code WINTEROF69 during checkout at itsnormal.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The sale is to mark winter in Australia, as the brand is based in that country, but shoppers across the globe can take advantage of the ’69’ discount.

They’ve also kicked off a week-long of 69-related content on their social media as it’s a “tricky one” that “promises so much and deliver so inconsistently”.

The brand previously launched a unique billboard campaign because they said that Australian advertisers have “some pretty outdated regulations and policies on sexual wellness products”.

They say that the words “sex toy” and product images not allowed on adverts, despite a large portion of the adult population owning a sex toy.

Founder of Normal, Lucy Wark said “We’ve been told by advertisers that we can’t say the word ‘vibrator’ or show one on a poster: so instead, we’re just covering Australian cities in posters about how our “vbriators are on sale” and blurring out an object that could possibly be our bestselling vibe Quinn on the image…”

What can I get from Normal?

Normal is home to seven classic sex toys for beginners and beyond.

The sexual wellness brand is home to seven classic toys and three sex essentials.

It’s main collection includes the cheapest offering, the Frankie, a small and powerful vibrator that’s been “designed to hit the spot”.

There’s also the Billie, which fits perfectly in the palm of your hand and can stimulate your erogenous zones, solo or with a partner, and the Flynn, which helps with stronger and longer-lasting erections.

Those on the higher end of the price scale – but remember you can currently get a discount on all products – include the Charlie, an intense wand that “reaches everywhere” and the Darcy, that’s described as a versatile, all-rounder and ideal for beginners.

While their essentials offering features water-based lube, a toy and hand cleaning spray and silicon-based lube, all usually priced at £14.

To shop all sex toy sale products and use the code WINTEROF69 during checkout head to itsnormal.com.