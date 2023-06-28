Directing duo Ethan Coen and Trisha Cooke have sent sapphics into a tailspin with the first trailer for their star-studded queer crime comedy Drive-Away Dolls.

Drive-Away Dolls, described as a “lesbian road trip comedy” features the internet’s “cool, slutty daddy” Pedro Pascal, Booksmart icon Beanie Feldstein, Euphoria‘s Colman Domingo, and Hollywood star Matt Damon alongside the film’s leads Margaret Qualley (Maid) and Geraldine Viswanathan (Bad Education), who play chaotic queer friends Jamie and Marian.

If the cast wasn’t enough to hook you, then the premise is even whackier, with the official synopsis stating: “This comedy caper follows Jamie (Qualley), an uninhibited free spirit bemoaning yet another breakup with a girlfriend, and her demure friend Marian (Viswanathan) who desperately needs to loosen up.

“In search of a fresh start, the two embark on an impromptu road trip to Tallahassee, but things quickly go awry when they cross paths with a group of inept criminals along the way.”

The first trailer for Drive-Away Dolls, which dropped last Saturday (24 June), promises laugh-out-loud moments, ridiculous dialogue and hilarious physical comedy as Jamie and Marian attempt to evade criminal gangsters (including a suited and booted Pascal) after accidentally renting a car full of stolen goods.

It even teases a cameo from queer icon and pop queen herself, Miley Cyrus.

Packed with endlessly relatable content for the disillusioned “21st century lesbian”, fans are sharing their absolute joy at an irreverent lesbian comedy finally coming to the big screen.

“Real cinema is back. Please continue making s***ty lesbian comedies. it’s all I want in life,” one fan wrote.

“Margaret Qualley playing a lesbian is how I know God hears my prayers,” another added.

fun cinema is back! and with lesbians!! https://t.co/phqtsWfADG — jj 🍊 nora ephron’s post-mortem protégé (@openmecarefully) June 24, 2023

This looks so fucking bonkers, you have my attention. #DriveAwayDolls https://t.co/Sto8Uf99Qz — Nathanael Reyes (@NatReyes96) June 23, 2023

gay road trip comedy oh we are BACK https://t.co/zScPPsHa5c — maya (@floperagirl) June 23, 2023

this looks fun and gay and here for it https://t.co/tOdLsGdIvF — barb (@wilmontouch) June 23, 2023

Both Coen and Cooke recently stressed in an interview with Variety that Drive-Away Dolls truly delivers for the LGBTQ+ community rather than merely paying lip-service.

“I’m queer, and I’ve always identified as queer,” Cooke told the publication. “Making a queer movie that was fun, playful and didn’t take itself too seriously – especially back when we wrote it in 2002 – seemed like a really fun and interesting idea.

“There aren’t that many movies of these films about lesbians. It’s important that it’s a queer movie and important that it doesn’t take itself too seriously.”

And lesbians can rest assured knowing that there is plenty more where this came from, according to another interview Cooke and Coen did with Collider.

“Over the past 20 years, we’ve been writing this lesbian B movie trilogy,” Cooke said. “Not really a trilogy, but the idea was to write three queer B movies that I always thought would just kind of sit in the drawer and our kids would look at one day when they were old and get some laughs. And now we’ve made one of them.”

“And we have another one written,” shared Coen. “The problem with writing two is then you’re obliged to do a third because nobody does two. You gotta do a trilogy.”

Drive-Away Dolls hits cinemas in the UK and US on 22 September, 2023.