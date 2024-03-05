Something fishy is afoot in an exclusive new clip from lesbian road trip comedy Drive-Away Dolls, as Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan try their best to conceal the hidden contents of their bag.

Written and directed by Ethan Coen, alongside his wife Tricia Cooke, who identifies as queer, the film follows Poor Things star Qualley and Bad Education‘s Viswanathan as Jamie and Marian respectively, two sapphics with very different ways of being in the world.

Jamie is a relentlessly horny, wild spirit with a twangy Texan accent and a sexual appetite big enough to take on a whole soccer team, while Marian is a bookworm who lives by a strict moral code.

After Jamie splits from her police officer girlfriend Sukie (Beanie Feldstein, star of What We Do in the Shadows and Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird), she decides to join Marian on an impromptu road trip to Tallahassee, Florida. But when they pick up their get-away car, they’re accidentally given one that contains a mysterious briefcase in the boot.

Margaret Qualley (L) and Geraldine Viswanathan star in lesbian road trip comedy, Drive-Away Dolls. (Focus Features/Universal Pictures)

Moments later, three inept criminals – The Chief (Rustin’s Colman Domingo), Arliss (Joey Slotnick, who starred in 2021’s They/Them/Us) and Flint (The Blacklist’s C. J. Wilson) – are on their trail, and after that briefcase.

In a UK exclusive, a new clip from the critically-acclaimed film sees Jamie and Marian attempt to check into a “lesbian-friendly” hotel with their unexpected cargo.

“Do you take the rainbow card?” Jamie asks the hotel receptionist.

“Yes, actually that’s just a Visa speciality card,” he responds.

Prompting Jaimie to say: “Yeah, but they give a percentage of each purchase to gay, lesbian, bi and transgender charities. You do that, right? This place is lesbian-friendly, right?”

Marian, meanwhile, just wants to ensure their secret is locked away safely. “Do you have a super-reinforced safe for sensitive materials,” she asks, deadpan, before glancing down at the bag. Then anxiously adds: “Do you have ice?”

Drive-Away Dolls also features The Last of Us hero Pedro Pascal as well as The Queen’s Gambit and Joker star Bill Camp and The Talented Mr Ripley‘s Matt Damon, while Grammy-winning “Flowers” singer Miley Cyrus makes a trippy (uncredited) guest appearance.

The film was released in the US last month, to a positive reception from critics, who praised the “hell [of a] lesbian” road trip comedy as an “absolute delight to watch”.

Empire critic John Nugent wrote: “This film is, to use the technical parlance, hella lesbian. From the comedy-cunnilingus in the opening five minutes to the ‘very committed lesbians’ of a college soccer team, Dolls wears its sapphic colours loud and proud.”

Drive-Away Dolls is due to open in UK cinemas on 15 March.