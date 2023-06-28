Kevin Spacey’s sexual assault trial begins in London

The sexual assault trial of actor Kevin Spacey began in London today (28 June), with the star accused of committing several offences between 2001 and 2013.

The 63-year-old Oscar winner arrived at Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday to face 12 charges related to offences against four men, including sexual assault, indecent assault and causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

Spacey has previously pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The star appeared under his full name, Kevin Spacey Fowler, and sat in the dock as the charges were read out to the court.

The trial is expected to last around four weeks and will see a jury of nine men and three women decide on the charges.

Justice Mark Wall warned the jurors there would be a lot of publicity around the trial and they may recognise the defendant or know his name already due to his star status.

Prior to the trial, Spacey’s lawyer – Patrick Gibbs QC – said the actor “strenuously denies any and all criminality in this case”.

Opening arguments in the case are expected to begin on Friday (30 June), meaning the court will not sit on Thursday (29 June).

US actor Kevin Spacey arrives at the Southwark Crown Court to stand trial on sexual assault charges in London (Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

In July 2022, Spacey appeared at the Old Bailey where he denied five allegations which were alleged to have taken place between 2005 and 2013.

These included four counts of sexual assault and one of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent which related to three men.

Following this in January of this year, the actor also pleaded not guilty to additional charges at Southwark Crown Court, these included three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

Spacey has won two Oscars during his career – best supporting actor award for The Usual Suspects in 1996 and best actor in 2000 for American Beauty – and was the artistic director of the Old Vic theatre between 2004 and 2015.

The case continues.