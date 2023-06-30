Dylan Mulvaney speaks out against Bud Light after transphobic backlash to advert

Trans TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney has claimed that Bud Light did not “stand by” her after she received intense transphobic backlash following a partnership with them.

Mulvaney found herself on the receiving end of abuse after she collaborated with the beer brand for a single sponsored Instagram post in April. Soon after, right-wingers threatened to boycott the beer and smashed bottles on supermarket shelves. Musician Kid Rock even shot at several cans.

In an Instagram video on Thursday (29 June), Mulvaney talked in-depth about the campaign for the first time, saying that she had faced bullying and transphobia that made her “scared to leave my house”.

The backlash began when Bud Light sent the influencer a personalised can with her face on it to celebrate a year of her public transition, which she shared in an Instagram video.

Mulvaney said the response caused “a loneliness I wouldn’t wish on anyone”.

“What transpired from that video was more bullying and transphobia than I could have ever imagined… I was waiting for the brand to reach out to me, but they never did,” she claimed.

Mulvaney called out Bud Light for failing to back her publicly.

“For a company to hire a trans person, then not publicly stand by them is worse, in my opinion, than not hiring a trans person at all,” she continued.

“The hate doesn’t end with me, it has serious and grave consequences for the rest of our community… to turn a blind eye and pretend everything is OK, it just isn’t an option right now.”

She added that caring about the LGBTQ+ community “requires a lot more than just a donation somewhere during Pride month”.

Bud Light has faced heavy criticism for its handling of the affair.

In April, Brendan Whitworth, the chief executive of parent company Anheuser-Busch, said he “never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people”. His statement prompted five LGBTQ+ bars in Chicago to stop serving Bud Light.

In May, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) warned Anheuser-Busch that it faced having its 100 per cent Corporate Equality Index score slashed over its response to the controversy.

Last month, Whitworth said that the company has donated to LGBTQ+ charities “since 1998”.

He told CBS Mornings: “As we’ve said from the beginning, we’ll continue to support the communities and organisations that we’ve supported for decades.

He did not refer directly to Mulvaney or the campaign.

The HRC reportedly wrote to the company, saying: “Anheuser-Busch had a key moment to stand up and demonstrate the importance of their values of diversity, equity and inclusion, and their response really fell short.”

Anheuser-Busch has been contacted for comment.