Taylor Swift UK Eras Tour: on-sale details, presale code info and more

Taylor Swift fans are patiently waiting for their presale code email to bag UK Eras Tour tickets – and this is everything we know so far.

The artist recently announced the UK and European leg of The Eras Tour, which saw millions of fans sign up to get tickets.

They’re being released across July for shows in Paris, Stockholm, Amsterdam, Hamburg, Warsaw and more.

This also includes five Wembley Stadium shows and dates in Liverpool, Cardiff and Edinburgh.

If you signed up for presale tickets by re-ordering her album Midnights, then you can find out everything we know so far below.

When do fans find out about email registration?

If you signed up for Midnights pre-order presale tickets you’ll receive an email on Wednesday 5 July with further information.

Be patient as it’s expected that a lot of fans will be waiting for an email on 5 July. If you don’t receive one by the end of the day you’ll need to contact the official UK store.

It’s been confirmed that fans will receive a unique access code for presale tickets.

When do Taylor Swift presale tickets go on sale?

Those who pre-ordered Midnights will then receive access to presale tickets for Taylor Swift’s UK tour dates on the following dates and times:

London – 10am on Monday 10 July

Edinburgh and Dublin – 10am on Tuesday 11 July

Liverpool and Cardiff – 10am on Wednesday 12 July

What about Ticketmaster’s email sign up?

Meanwhile fans who signed up via Ticketmaster will also receive an email from the promoter, AEG Presents, on Wednesday 5 July confirming next steps for the general sale.

If you are selected to receive an access code, you will receive an email the afternoon before the ticket sales begin (there’s more info on specific dates and times below).

They say: “Registering does not guarantee you will receive a code nor that you will have the ability to purchase tickets.”

Some fans may be placed on the waitlist. “If you move off the waiting list, you will receive an email containing your access code details and where to access the relevant on-sale,” Ticketmaster said.

How much are Taylor Swift UK tour tickets?

Ticket prices will be officially confirmed when they go on sale. According to Twitter tickets are rumoured to be priced at £49 / £75 / £95 / £125 / £160 for seated and £95 / £150 for standing.

Following a special presale for the show in Lyon, France, tickets were announced to be priced at:

‼️ PRICES FOR ERAS TOUR LYON

prestige – €247,50

golden circle – €192,50

golden field – €159,50

GA field – €99

category 1 seated – €170,50

category 2 seated – €115,50

category 3 seated – €86,00 — delphine (@seeitinmymind) June 23, 2023

This should give UK fans an idea of what to expect for the shows in London, Liverpool, Cardiff and Edinburgh.

When do tickets go on general sale?

Following the presale, fans will be able to get their hands on remaining tickets in the general sale. These will take place across a number of dates in July.

The first general sale will begin on 11 July for shows in France. While the UK general sales will take place between 18-20 July. Below you can find out specific dates and times for each city and venue on the Eras Tour.