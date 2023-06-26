Taylor Swift recently announced her UK and European Eras Tour dates – and these are the ticket prices.

The pop star will take her huge stadium tour to venues across the continent in summer 2024.

It’ll kick off on 9 May in Paris and head to the likes of Madrid, Edinburgh, Dublin, Amsterdam, Milan, Hamburg and more.

The run is currently scheduled to finish up with two out of four nights at Wembley Stadium on 16-17 August.

Tickets for the tour are expected to be in high demand when they go on sale, with millions of fans already signed up for presales.

Ahead of tickets going on sale, you can find out everything we know so far about Taylor Swift ticket prices below.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

How much are Taylor Swift tickets?

A rumoured seating map and ticket price breakdown has been circulating on Twitter. This is for Taylor’s shows at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool.

It’s yet to be confirmed if these will be the official prices for her UK shows, but it is similar price ranges to her European shows. We’ll update this when more information is released by venues.

🏟️ A first look at the rumoured seat map for The Eras Tour at Anfield, Liverpool. Golden Circle and GA (General Admission) Pitch will be standing only. pic.twitter.com/0xsN8mRvyV — The Eras Tour UK & Ireland (@TheErasTourUK) June 24, 2023

Following a special presale for the Lyon show in France, tickets are expected to be the following for her European dates:

‼️ PRICES FOR ERAS TOUR LYON

prestige – €247,50

golden circle – €192,50

golden field – €159,50

GA field – €99

category 1 seated – €170,50

category 2 seated – €115,50

category 3 seated – €86,00 — delphine (@seeitinmymind) June 23, 2023

When do they go on sale?

Tickets will go on sale across various dates in July as part of presales and the general sale via Ticketmaster.

Fans had to sign up for ticket access before 22 June in the UK and 23 June in Ireland and mainland Europe. Ticketmaster has confirmed: “The registration period for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour is now closed.”

Fans will receive emails on 5 July notifying you if you were selected for the on-sale access or placed on the waitlist.

What are the tour dates?

You can check out the full UK and European tour schedule below, including general on-sale dates and times.