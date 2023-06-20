Taylor Swift announces UK and European Eras Tour: dates, tickets and presale info

Taylor Swift has announced the UK and European Eras Tour dates – and this is everything you need to know about tickets.

As previously reported on PinkNews, there was speculation that Taylor Swift would be announcing the much-anticipated UK and European leg.

It’s now been confirmed the venues and cities the singer will be taking the huge Eras Tour in 2024.

The tour will kick off on 24 May in Paris and with the singer finishing it up on 17 August in London.

She’ll headline four shows at Wembley Stadium as part of the tour, with dates also planned for Liverpool, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Dublin.

EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY 🙋‍♀️ I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates! Visit https://t.co/EYBevxhQzH for more information on your registrations, pre-sales and on-sales!! pic.twitter.com/G8zx8QUUAV — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 20, 2023

Other dates include Hamburg, Munich, Milan, Vienna, Amsterdam and Lisbon, which will see the singer perform huge stadium shows.

The tour is currently stopping off across North America and sees the singer perform a career-spanning set with songs from Lover, 1989, Speak Now, Red and more.

You can find out the full tour schedule, presale details and more for Taylor Swift’s UK and European Eras Tour below.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at various dates, which you can find out more information on below.

Tickets for the UK and Ireland shows will be available to buy from Ticketmaster.

How to get Taylor Swift presale tickets

Fans can register on each city’s official ticket registration page at taylorswift.com/tour up until 11:59pm on 22 June in the UK, and until 11:59pm local time on 23 June in Ireland and Europe.

Registered fans who receive a unique code will have first access to purchase tickets in each city on the specified on-sale dates and times. Fans who want an opportunity to access ticket on-sales in multiple cities should register once for each city they would like to attend.

Registration does not guarantee access to the sale or to tickets.

Fans in the UK who participated in the Midnights album pre-order offer will qualify for special presale access to all UK and Ireland shows and will be officially communicated with via the email supplied during checkout.

The album presale will begin on the following dates and times for UK and Ireland venues:

London: 10 July at 10am

Edinburgh and Dublin: 11 July at 10am

Cardiff and Liverpool: 12 July at 10am

Below is the tour schedule so far for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in the UK and Europe, plus info on the general on-sale date and times following the presales.