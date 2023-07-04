Trans Pride Brighton is set to be “better and better than ever” in 2023 as the south coast’s annual celebration of trans and non-binary people marks its 10th anniversary year.

Since starting life in 2013 with just a few hundred attendees, Trans Pride Brighton has exploded in status, welcoming thousands of people to events designed to champion trans and non-binary lives and challenge the hostile rhetoric being levelled at the community from politicians and the media.

Set to take place a week after London Trans+ Pride, Trans Pride Brighton 2023 will consist of a full weekend of protests and parties at various locations around Brighton.

With funding always a concern for smaller Pride events, this year’s festivities kick off on Friday, 14 July from 7.30pm BST with a 10th anniversary fundraising gala, the day before the march.

The ticketed event will feature performances from Drag Race UK stars Cheddar Gorgeous and Dakota Schiffer, as well as Drag Queen Story Hour host Aida H Dee, cabaret star Alexa Vox and comedians Bethany Black and Jordan Gray.

Here’s everything you need to know about what’s happening at Trans Pride Brighton year:

When and where is Trans Pride Brighton 2023 march taking place?

Trans Pride Brighton 2023 takes place throughout the weekend of 14-16 July. The main event is the protest march, which is set to take place on Saturday 15 July and will see thousands assemble to demand trans equality.

The protest march will begin at Jubilee Square with a series of speeches from 11am BST, before the march gets moving at 12pm.

The route will take marchers through the city centre towards Brunswick Square on the seafront, where a free Trans Pride Park Celebration will take place from 1pm-6pm, complete with music, stalls and food.

The confirmed line-up for Saturday’s Trans Pride Brighton celebration in Brunswick Square includes the Rainbow Chorus, The Mollusc Dimension, Alice Denny, Husk, Simon Hauwaerts, The Bollywitch, Hunting Hearts, Yay Maria, Floralist, C*ntry & Western, Sea Glass, St Lucifer, Dee Diva and Daffodildos.

Trans Pride is just two weeks away! Check out the amazing line-up for our Park event in Brunswick Square on July 15th. pic.twitter.com/XZ8hcKZOcE — Trans Pride Brighton (@TPrideBrighton) July 2, 2023

Is there a Trans Pride After Party and do I need tickets?

For those who want to keep the party going once the protest has come to an end, an official Trans Pride After Party will take place on Saturday 15 July at beachfront nightclub Concord 2, in Brighton’s Kemptown, from 7.30pm until 3am the following morning.

The after party will see Texas-born singer-songwriter Akin Soul perform and tickets for the night are priced at £16.88.

Concession tickets are also available for £9.00 for those without an income or on low wages “to whom the saving would make a difference”.

Party-goers can decide which ticket to buy, but organisers ask that “if you can afford a full price ticket please consider getting one.”

The celebrations continue at Sunday’s Trans Pride Beach Party

Trans Pride Brighton will continue on Sunday 16 July with a casual beach party on Brighton beach.

The free-to-attend event will take place from 11am-5pm on the beachfront near to Brighton Pier.