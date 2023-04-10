London Trans+ Pride is set to return in 2023 to call for trans freedom and equality in the UK and globally.

Organisers have confirmed that the protest march will take place on Saturday, 8 July from 1pm BST.

Protesters are being asked to congregate at Trafalgar Square in central London before embarking on a new and as-yet unconfirmed march route that can “accommodate growing numbers” of London Trans+ Pride attendees.

The grassroots protest, which first took place in 2019, aims to “celebrate the memory of trans lives taken and uphold the next generation of trans revolutionaries”.

In an Instagram post announcing the event’s return, organisers urged attendees to “bring signs”, “wear flowers”, and confirmed that they would “share the full route in the weeks leading up to the march.”

A Kickstarter fund to support this year’s event has raised almost £4,500 out of a £7,500 target. Organisers claim that with the number of attendees is “doubling each year”, more funds are needed to cover the growing cost of staging the event, which includes sound equipment and transportation, stewards, a hydration station and accessibility.

London Trans+ Pride 2023 is likely to be the most passionate expression of trans solidarity yet, coming in a year that has seen the death of 16-year-old trans school girl Brianna Ghey in Warrington, the UK’s government’s decision to block Scotland’s gender recognition reform bill, and far-right protests against drag queen performances take place in London.

Brianna was stabbed to death in a park in Warrington on 11 February. Two teens, both aged 15, have been charged with murder and are due to stand trial in July.

London Trans+ Pride previously described as “a brutal and horrific attack that has left the community reeling” in a statement on Facebook just days after her death.

Brianna Ghey, a 16-year-old trans girl, was killed in a Warrington park this year (Getty/Supplied)

Trans advocacy groups have also condemned the Tory government’s blocking of Scotland’s planned reform of the Gender Recognition Act (GRA) following the passing of a vital bill designed to make the process of obtaining a Gender Recognition Certificate easier.

London Trans+ Pride held two protests outside 10 Downing Street on 18 and 19 January in response to the move.

The group wrote on Facebook that the “emergency protest” was to “show solidarity for Scotland’s independence and autonomy as it leads the UK’s fight for gender reform, as well as to champion the continuing battle against transphobia in the rest of the nation.”

It’s not just the UK that has seen a difficult 2023 for trans and non-binary people. Anti-trans bills continued to be introduced to legislatures across the US, and according to research collected by The Disinformation Project anti-trans campaigner Posie Parker’s recent visit to Australia and New Zealand has allegedly caused transphobic harassment to skyrocket to “genocidal” levels.

Last year, Texas governor Greg Abbott ordered officials to investigate gender-affirming care as “child abuse”. A court has temporarily halted the investigations, though the legal battle is far from over.

PinkNews has contacted London Trans+ Pride for comment.