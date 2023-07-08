All Stars 8 continues its track record of chaos and tomfoolery by cutting the season to a top two with a dreaded makeover challenge.

In an absolute gag, we find out that this week is not – despite everyone’s (my) assumptions – the season finale of All Stars 8, as the top three are tasked with joining the dreaded makeover challenge hall of shame.

Following a roast of Carson Kressley, three fabulous lesbians get family resemblance transformations from Jimbo, Kandy and Jessica, including surprisingly emotional chats about queer life in the 21st century. There’s also a weird mini-challenge shoe-horned in.

A very un-strategic lipstick choice is made, and we get a suitably chaotic international winner as a lip sync assassin.

Here are 35 thoughts I had while watching All Stars 8, episode 10: “The Letter ‘L'”.

To quote disgraced TV presenter Philip Schofield: “We’re back in the room.” By which I mean the Werk Room, following Alexis’s elimination – and Jimbo was a fool for not eliminating Kandy.

Kandy is also a shady lady for backstabbing Alexis, but I also immediately take that back because I’m glad the queen of treachery got sent home.

Jimbo as this stupid ghost trying to speak Spanish is so annoyingly funny.

The next day, the top three return – and the penny starts to drop that this week might not be the finale with a cryptic message from Ru. It would be heartbreaking if it wasn’t quite so funny.

I’m sorry to report that I have absolutely no thoughts on this mini-challenge, apart from: ‘What a weird time for a mini-challenge?’

Jimbo, Kandy and Jessica have to create corsets inspired by a classic Jean-Paul Gaultier perfume bottle. It’s not particularly funny, but it is product placement, which is arguably more important (sarcarsm).

What an episode!!! How we feeling today 👀? #Allstars8 — Heidi N Closet (@HeidiNCloset) July 7, 2023

Ru confirms the queens’ fears by introducing a lesbian-makeover challenge for the trio – meaning the season’s set to be cut to a top two!

Going to enter my critical era and say that it’s all well and good that we’ve got an episode dedicated to lesbians, comprised of queens Amanda-Faye, Lisa and Angie. But what about, I don’t know, casting a lesbian on the show? Drag kings would shake Drag Race up in a much-needed way, and would be a much more concrete way of showing appreciation.

As ever, the criteria for this week is a ‘strong family resemblance’, which means: whoever production wants to win.

The fact that Kandy tells Angie that she has two mothers is gay f**king rights, baby!

As ever, the fact that these trauma-dumping conversations are so obviously prompted by producers is luckily drowned out by the charisma of the queens and the guests.

Case-in-point: Jimbo asking Amanda-Faye “what’s your favourite colour?” followed by “was your life traumatic?”

Jimbo’s putting Amanda in her Canada’s Drag Race entrance look! A throwback!

As a gay man myself, I feel semi-ashamed to not have explored the parallels in how gay men and butch lesbians interrogate femininity in similarly fractured ways. A lot of the guests are speaking about how the concept of that is not ‘immediately accessible’ to them. That was maybe too deep for a Drag Race recap. Exiting my philosopher era post haste.

If I was one of those queens, I’d be sick and tired of Ru saying: “Just one more thing.” Obviously, they now have to create a lip sync to a Roople song.

Jessica and Lisa’s run through is similar to the other two’s – the lesbians are stressed! But luckily, all three queens are determined to support them, and remind them that drag is about fun.

"was your life traumatic?" Jimbo couldn't of made it MORE obvious the producers set this conversation up 💀 #AllStars8 pic.twitter.com/yAjjvZ9OPX — 𝔞𝔭𝔦𝔣𝔣𝔞𝔫𝔶 🪩 (@dragraceher) July 7, 2023

As the queens get ready, the assembled group talk about the words ‘d**e’ and ‘f****t’ – and it’s one of those moments that doesn’t feel incredibly over-produced, and is all the more impactful for it.

Kandy’s makeover queen – Angie – looks gorgeous. Like, could be on season 16 gorgeous.

Jimbo’s queen (Sissy Delicious) and Jessica’s (Kitty) also look gorgeous. It’s going to be hard to call which family resemblance is the best.

Ru appears on the runway and is wearing what looks like a curtain. Gone with the wind, mama.

Zooey Deschanel is a guest judge! How fun. I love New Girl. And I respect a deep-cut drag reference from a guest judge, such as Zooey saying her drag name is ‘Zooey Deschanel Iman Dupree Davenport’.

Jessica Wild and Kitty Wild look great, and obviously Jessica’s voiceover is hilarious. “That wig is going nowhere because I glued that s**t on, she is gonna have that wig forever,” is so funny. A bit simple but as I’ve said, the judges pull critiques out of nowhere on this challenge so what does it matter.

Jimbo and Sissy Delicious are also giving kind of simple – but it is a great makeover. Sissy looks better than she did in the Werk Room.

Kandy and Kookie Musie look great in their pastel 60s minidresses. Miss Muse’s second win incoming, I fear.

As expected, the critiques come down to the most bizarre statements, like Jessica and Kitty’s shoes being different. Because all families wear the same shoes all the time.

Kandy gets (deserved) glowing critiques, and Jimbo gets deemed a bit simple. Fair, I think.

These lip syncs are actually hilarious – I love it when a makeover contestant outshines their queen. Obsessed with Kookie’s slow slide into the ‘splits’ at the end.

OH SHE’S 100% GETTING THAT ALL WINNERS 2 PHONE CALL #allstars8 pic.twitter.com/VAZfaXftPM — ray ✨ (@mascarayde) July 7, 2023

I really thought Kandy was going to choose Jimbo’s lipstick 😭



She just kissed $200,000 goodbye.#DragRace #AllStars8 pic.twitter.com/9XxmXL8RAl — Drag Doll ♥️ (@DragDollCo) July 7, 2023

Kandy wins, and Jimbo and Jessica are told that in the event of a tie (which is essentially guaranteed), the vote falls to Kandy to decide who’s going home.

Jimbo reminds us of her ‘alliance’ with Kandy – will the latter stick to it? Or will she do the sensible thing, and send Jimbo home! I’m praying to Naomi Smalls and Blu Hydrangea for some good television.

Priyanka is the lip sync assassin! Please, please, please let that mean she’s getting the All Winners 2 call.

God, I love Priyanka. Kandy do be turning it out though.

Not the Fame Games pot going up to $60,000 because Kandy lost the lip sync.

Priyanka is eating up her screentime. Jimbo and Jessica obviously voted for each other, and she makes a big deal out the ‘tie’ moment

Kandy sends home Jessica – which has essentially handed Jimbo the crown.

Next week, the entire cast is back for a talent show? How random.

I fear Kandy just threw away her chances at 200k with this decision😭 #DragRace #AllStars8 pic.twitter.com/5RhBP9bHR4 — Blaze🧌 (@BlazesAccount) July 7, 2023

Jessica Wild!!! YOU WILL ALWAYS BE FAMOUS, Thank you for coming back and giving us great TV week after week. You’re a star 🌟🩷 #DragRace #AllStars8 pic.twitter.com/DHZhDdVKG0 — DragMik (@drag_mik) July 7, 2023

