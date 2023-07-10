Depeche Mode announce 2024 UK and European tour: dates, tickets and more
Depeche Mode have announced a headline UK and European arena tour for 2024.
The legendary group will take the Memento Mori Tour to venues across the continent.
Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on Saturday, 15 July via Ticketmaster.
The tour will begin in London on 22 January, with a headline show at the O2 Arena before heading to Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow.
They’ll then head to the likes of Dublin, Amsterdam, Berlin, Paris, Madrid and Milan across the spring.
The tour is in support of their 15th studio album, Memento Mori, which was released in March 2023.
It features singles “Ghosts Again” and “Wagging Tongue” and received acclaim from critics.
Fans can also expect to hear some of their biggest hits on the setlist including “Personal Jesus” and “Just Can’t Get Enough”.
You can find out the full tour schedule and ticket details below.
How to get tickets
They go on general sale at 10am on Saturday, 15 July via Ticketmaster.
In the UK a Live Nation presale will take place from 10am on Friday, 14 July. To access this sign up or log in to your Live Nation account.
Then head to the Depeche Mode artist page and select your preferred city and venue to purchase presale tickets.
You can check out the full tour schedule below.
Depeche Mode tour dates
- 22 January – London, O2 Arena – tickets
- 24 January – Birmingham, Utilita Arena – tickets
- 29 January – Manchester, AO Arena – tickets
- 31 January – Glasgow, OVO Hydro – tickets
- 3 February – Dublin, 3Arena – tickets
- 6 February – Antwerp, Sportpaleis – tickets
- 8 February – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome – tickets
- 10 February – Copenhagen, Royal Arena – tickets
- 13 February – Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena – tickets
- 15 February – Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena – tickets
- 17 February – Hamburg, Barclays Arena – tickets
- 22 February – Prague, O2 Arena – tickets
- 24 February – Prague, O2 Arena – tickets
- 27 February – Lodz, Atlas Arena – tickets
- 29 February – Lodz, Atlas Arena – tickets
- 3 March – Paris, Accor Arena – tickets
- 5 March – Paris, Accor Arena – tickets
- 7 March – Munich, Olympiahalle – tickets
- 12 March – Madrid, Wiznik Center – tickets
- 14 March – Madrid, Wiznik Center – tickets
- 16 March – Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi – tickets
- 19 March – Lisbon, Altice Arena – tickets
- 21 March – Bilbao, BEC – tickets
- 23 March – Torini, Pala Alpitour – tickets
- 26 March – Budapest, MVM Dome – tickets
- 28 March – Milan, Mediolanum Forum – tickets
- 30 March – Milan, Mediolanum Forum – tickets
- 3 April – Cologne, Lanxess Arena – tickets
- 5 April – Cologne, Lanxess Arena – tickets
