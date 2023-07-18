Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme announce Christmas tour dates for 2023

BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon have announced details of their 30-date festive tour.

The Drag Race icons are back with another run of the The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show for 2023.

It’ll mark their biggest tour to date, with even bigger venues – including the iconic Dolby Theatre.

The run of shows will kick off in Glasgow on 12 November and head to London and Liverpool before dates across North America.

It’ll then kick off from 19 November in Indianapolis until 30 December in Vancouver.

This includes four hometown shows for the Seattle queens at the WA Moore Theatre between 21-24 December.

BenDeLaCreme said: “With all the hatred, darkness, and misinformation flying around our world today, it is an honor and a privilege to spend the holidays with tens of thousands of audience members each year, creating joyous community spaces where we can gather strength through laughter and celebration.”

Monsoon added: “It’s been a wild year, so let’s end it wildly. DeLa and I strive to entertain while we enlighten and enliven.

“The Jinkx & Dela Holiday Show is not only a moment of respite, but also of community, at a time where we need our chosen family and community most of all. So add us to your holiday plans, or let us be your holiday plans – either way, you’re welcome to join us.”

Now in its fifth year, the tour features “fabulous spectacle, whip-smart comedy, brand new songs, and annual favorites”.

You can find out tickets details, including presale info and the full tour schedule below.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

How to get tickets

Fans can access an exclusive presale at JinkxandDeLa.com. This will take place from 19 July for US and Canada and from 26 July for UK fans.

To access the presale you’ll need to use the code: HOHOHO.

The general sale for the US and Canada will then take place from 21 July at 10am ET via the links below.

The general sale from UK will then take place from 28 July at 10am BST via the links below.