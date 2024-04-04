Glass Animals announce 2024 tour dates: tickets, presale info and more

Glass Animals have announced details of a 2024 headline world tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The group will embark on the Human Musical Group Sensations: Tour of Earth across the US, Canada and Europe.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 11 April via ticketmaster.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.

Announcing the tour, the group said: “hello humans of earth! how r u? we have missed playing for u v much. we can’t wait to play u the new music…i think this album will be exceptionally fun live :)”.

They will kick off the run on 7 August in Charlotte and head to the likes of New York, Nashville, Chicago, Toronto, Inglewood and Dallas across the summer.

Glass Animals will then take the tour to Europe, with shows in Munich, Amsterdam, Warsaw and Dublin.

They’ll then head to the UK, with arena shows planned for Glasgow, Manchester, Nottingham, Cardiff and London in November.

It’ll be in support of their recently announced fourth studio album, I Love You So F**king Much, which is due for release on 19 July.

Glass Animals will tour across North America and Europe in 2024. (Frank Hoensch/Redferns)

It features lead single “Creatures in Heaven” and marks their first release since 2020’s Dreamland, which included global hit “Heat Waves”.

Their tour will feature support from Kevin Abstract, The Big Moon, Eyedress and Blondshell across the run.

Ahead of Glass Animals tickets going on sale, you can find out the full tour schedule and presale details below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale from 10am local time on 11 April via ticketmaster.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.

For North American presale access, fans need to add their details via the group’s website before 9am PDT on 8 April.

For UK and European presale access, fans can pre-order their album from the official store before 5pm BST on 8 April. If you’ve already pre-ordered you’ll automatically get access.

The presale for all shows will begin from 10am local time on 9 April. Your presale link and password will be sent via email before 12pm PST / 8pm BST on 9 April.

For other presales taking place, including O2 priority, Live Nation and venue presales, you can check your local listing below.