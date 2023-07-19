Government condemned for passing ‘racist’ and ‘inhumane’ migration bill

The government has been condemned for passing its “racist” and “cruel” Illegal Migration Bill – and for voting down an amendment designed to protect LGBTQ+ asylum seekers.

Under the Illegal Migration Bill, those who enter the UK “illegally” – via a small boat or in the back of a lorry – will be detained and removed.

The bill, which has been roundly condemned by asylum advocacy groups, charities and activists, is now set to become law after MPs scrapped amendments proposed by the House of Lords.

One of those amendments would have stopped LGBTQ+ asylum seekers from being removed from the UK to “third countries” where they could be put in harm’s way.

Most MPs voted to reject the House of Lords’ amendments, but a small number of Tories rebelled. Robert Buckland, the Conservative MP for South Swindon, was one of them.

Speaking to PinkNews after the vote, Buckland said he was “disappointed” that the amendment, along with several others, was voted down.

Robert Buckland arrives in Downing Street in central London to attend a Cabinet meeting on 07 January, 2020 in London, England. (Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty)

“I was disappointed. There were a number of amendments that I supported. There were ones on safe and legal routes and modern day slavery that I also supported, and I was disappointed that we weren’t able to reach a further compromise.

“But as I say this issue doesn’t go away and we will no doubt be watching very carefully to make sure that the rights of LGBT people are not threatened.”

The Illegal Migration Bill has also been criticised by members of the opposition. Labour MP Nadia Whittome told PinkNews that it could have “life and death consequences for vulnerable people”.

“It allows LGBT+ refugees to be sent to countries where they face violence and persecution, and will increase the number of people detained in prison-like conditions here in the UK.”

She added: “I’m devastated that this appallingly callous bill is now set to become law. By voting for it, Conservative MPs and Lords have stripped the rights of marginalised people. They should be deeply ashamed.”

When approached for comment, a Home Office spokesperson defended the Illegal Migration Bill, arguing that it’s a “key part” of the government’s work to “deter people from making small boat crossings”.

Hundreds of people protested in Parliament Square against the Illegal Migration Bill. (Guy Smallman/Getty)

“The UK has a proud record of providing protection to individuals fleeing persecution based on their sexual orientation or gender identity,” a spokesperson said.

“If an individual makes a protection claim and they cannot be returned to their home country, we will relocate them to a safe third country.”

But those arguments don’t wash with asylum advocacy organisations such as Rainbow Migration and Micro Rainbow, both of whom have been sounding the alarm for some time about the threat the Illegal Migration Bill could pose for LGBTQ+ asylum seekers.

Since the bill was first brought forward, they have warned it could put vulnerable people at risk – and that it would foster a cold climate for LGBTQ+ people fleeing violence and persecution in their home countries.

Leila Zadeh, executive director of Rainbow Migration, spoke to PinkNews on Tuesday afternoon (18 July) from outside the House of Commons, where she was preparing to hand-deliver a petition signed by 50,000 people calling on the government to drop the bill.

“The Illegal Migration Bill is an extremely cruel piece of legislation that will punish people who are seeking asylum simply because they didn’t take a safe route to get here when actually there are hardly any safe routes – and certainly none for LGBTQI+ people who are fleeing persecution from around the world,” Zadeh said.

Several hundred protesters demonstrated outside the UK Parliament while the Illegal Migration Bill is going through its second reading. (Hesther Ng/Getty)

The Illegal Migration Bill tells LGBTQ+ people of colour that they are “not welcome” in the UK, Zadeh said.

“It’s a racist piece of legislation that will segregate LGBTQI+ people who are simply seeking safety in this country.”

Zadeh also hit out at the government for shutting down the House of Lords’ amendment designed to protect LGBTQ+ people seeking asylum in the UK.

“I think the government should be ashamed of itself for not protecting LGBTQI+ people whose lives are in danger and they should have a lot of self-reckoning for the callousness that they are implementing in this country.

“I would ask the prime minister and the home secretary to do the human thing and treat people with kindness. Kindness is a value that all of us in this country are taught from a very young age and most of us, if somebody came to us scared out of their wits’ end because somebody was chasing them down the street with an axe, would try to help them.

“I think this government need to take the lead from what the people of this country think and treat LGBTQI+ people who are seeking safety here with kindness, with dignity and with respect.”

Sebastian Rocca, CEO of Micro Rainbow, said the bill could lead to “increased violence, torture and even death” for LGBTQ+ people who come to the UK seeking asylum.

He said some of the amendments that were voted down by the government would have made a “huge difference” – but he said the bill, at its core, is “fundamentally cruel, inhumane and shameful”.

“I would like the government to hear that it is never too late to do the right thing. They have the power to do that and this bill needs to be scrapped.”

He added: “This bill is not something we can be proud of… We know that UK [public] want a system that is fair, that is humane, that is workable, and hopefully the government will get in touch with reality and listen to the voices of people like Micro Rainbow.

“All we want is a system that people can use to seek safety from potential death.”