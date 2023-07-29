Pregnant trans man killed by partner in ‘horrific’ murder-suicide in Florida

A pregnant trans man has been shot dead in Florida by his fiancé, who then took his own life, in what police have called a “horrific double murder”.

Riley John Groover, 26, shot his partner 21-year-old Camdyn Rider several times near their home in the community of Inwood in the city of Winter Haven, on 21 July, before turning the gun on himself, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office in Florida said.

At the time of his death, Rider was eight months pregnant, WTSP reported.

In a Facebook post on 19 June, Rider shared how excited he was to welcome their baby boy into the world, who they had already named Oliver John Lee.

Commenting on his relationship with Groover, he wrote: “Thank you for loving me and thank you for this baby boy.”

‘This was a violent and horrific double murder’

Sheriff Grady Judd said: “This was a violent and horrific double murder that ended the lives of a 21-year-old [person], who was eight months pregnant, and [his] unborn baby.

“When the suspect became enraged, family members and neighbours did everything they could to help [Rider] get away from him.”

The gun used was taken from Groover’s mother, who said she owned one for safety reasons.

Family and friends of the couple said they often argued, with some clashes escalating into physical violence that went unreported.

Documents seen by Law and Crime show that Groover had a history of aggravated assault and domestic violence.

An incident in 2014 saw him convicted of the battery of a law enforcement officer after he was caught shooting a BB gun at a window of a person he was harassing.

Police allegedly responded to Groover attacking family members with knives and other weapons in 2016 and 2018.

Groover wasn’t charged at the time of the incidents, instead the victim signed a waiver stating that she wanted him to take medication and receive treatment for his autism.

The Human Rights Campaign say Rider is at least the 15th trans person to die in violent circumstances this year.

Last month, the organisation declared a national “state of emergency” for LGBTQ+ people in the US, for the first time in its history.

Suicide is preventable. Readers in the UK who are affected by the issues raised in this story are encouraged to contact Samaritans on 116 123 (www.samaritans.org), or Mind on 0300 123 3393 (www.mind.org.uk). Readers in the US are encouraged to contact the National Suicide Prevention Line on 1-800-273-8255.