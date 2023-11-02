Mum of trans teen reveals his organs helped four donors following tragic suicide

The mum of a trans teenager who took his own life has revealed his organs helped four people following his tragic death.

Corei, aged 14, died on 12 October. His mum, Rita Williams, set up a fundraiser to cover her son’s funeral expenses, including his memorial headstone, grave plot, flowers and other associated costs, following his death.

The GoFundMe page has gone on to raise nearly £10,000 and stated after the funeral and memorial was paid for, the remaining money will be donated to charity.

On Thursday (2 November) Williams shared a picture of a letter she received regarding her son Corei’s organs.

It’s been 3 weeks since Corei died, and today I received this letter. pic.twitter.com/bfwMaiHbdE — Rita🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@ChafyMcStretchy) November 2, 2023

The letter explained one of his kidneys and pancreas was provided to a lady in her 40s who had been on the organ donation waiting list for seven years, whilst the other kidney was given to a young girl who had been waiting for two years.

“As you may be aware, kidney disease is a very debilitating condition. It requires sufferers to have a special diet and for some dialysis in hospital, sometimes up to four times a week,” the letter reads.

“Corei has given this lady and young girl the chance of a life free from dialysis they were dependent on.”

It goes on to say a teenage girl also received a lifesaving liver transplant because of Corei and now has the chance of a “healthier and brighter future”.

Finally, Corei gave the “very precious and especially rare gift of a double lung transplant” to a man in his fifties.

In response to a social media user asking how she feels about donations, Williams responded: “Proud, and very, very sad.”

Suicide is preventable. Readers who are affected by the issues raised in this story are encouraged to contact Samaritans on 116 123 (www.samaritans.org), or Mind on 0300 123 3393 (www.mind.org.uk). ​Readers in the US are encouraged to contact the National Suicide Prevention Line on 1-800-273-8255.