A fresh set of fake Barbie-themed adverts has been seen across London, this time taking aim at Tory MPs Kemi Badenoch, Dominic Raab and Liz Truss, among others.

The new ads have been distributed across London public transport less than a month after similar bus adverts featuring Suella Braverman, Rishi Sunak, and others were forcefully taken down.

The group behind the ads, Lesbians and Gays Support the Migrants (LGSM) posted a Monday (31 July) Twitter thread of the posters placed on London Underground services.

“Looks like some more Barbies and Kens have joined the Kendom of c**ts,” the group wrote in a post.

Similar to the previous posters, each advert featured a tagline saying ‘This Barbie is…’ or ‘This Ken is…’ followed by seething insults against each Tory MP.

“Liz Truss’ poster described her as “as useful as a used condom,” while Badenoch’s read: “This Barbie is a genital-obsessed pick me,” seemingly referencing Badenoch’s anti-trans rhetoric.

Looks like some more Barbies and Kens have joined the the Kendom of C*nts!🤮❌ (1/4) pic.twitter.com/glEbIJ9TyE — Lesbians and Gays Support the Migrants (@lgsmigrants) July 31, 2023

All posters then contained a small paragraph criticising each MP individually along with the hashtag ‘#ThisBarbieIsAC*nt.’

One dedicated to Tory deputy chairman Lee Anderson’s read: “Lee Anderson is from a working-class background, but now says that you can cook a meal from scratch on 30p.

“Fanning the flames of fascism for an ego boost – he’s besties with some neo-Nazis too. What’s going on here, babes? #TakesMoreThan30pLee.”

Meanwhile, a poster attacking North East Somerset MP Jacob Rees-Mogg’s accuses him of being a “white supremacist,” stating: “Jacob Rees-Mogg enjoys cosplaying as a 1930s era aristocrat, boasting of his pride in Britain’s colonial past, defending concentration camps and shouting racial slurs in the Commons.”

The previous campaign of bus stop ads were removed after Transport for London instructed advertising contractors to “remove any of these posters found on our network immediately.”

“These offensive adverts are not authorised by TfL or our advertising partner JCDecaux.”

It is believed that activists placed the advertisements behind the glass panels, though an investigation into how they were able to do so without breaking the panels is underway.

The campaign is intended to heavily criticise the recently passed Illegal Migration Bill, which intends to stop those fleeing from prosecution, poverty and war from reaching the UK via the English Channel.

The group said that the government’s treatment of asylum seekers is “an outrage that violates human rights and fails to protect those fleeing from persecution.”

LGSM also used it as an opportunity to condemn new oil and gas licences and rising poverty in the UK.

“We’re being rinsed, financially and politically, now and for generations to come,” the group continued.

“No Mojo Dojo Case House vibes please, we’ve had Kenough.”