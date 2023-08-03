In a bizarre rant, sports columnist Jason Whitlock has hit out at US national football team star and gay icon Megan Rapinoe, labelling her the “Andrew Tate of LGBTQ feminism”.

Whitlock, a writer, podcaster and former American Football player, is no stranger to controversy, having made several contentious comments during his career – including reportedly saying, during an interview with right-wing pundit Tucker Carlson: “A lot of what the left supports is satanic.”

In the latest episode of his podcast, Whitlock took aim at Rapinoe and the US women’s team, saying he “despises” them and hopes they lose their next match in the Women’s World Cup, which is against Sweden on Sunday (6 August).

“In the history of sports, no team has needed a comeuppance more than our women’s soccer team,’ Whitlock wrote in a tweet promoting a podcast episode.

In another, he added: “Imagine spending billions of dollars and 50 years to create an unbeatable women’s soccer team, and the players on that team using their government-paid-for platforms to demonise their investors. That’s the women’s national soccer team. That’s Megan Rapinoe.”

He went on to take a swipe at Rapinoe specifically, saying: “[She] is the ultimate pimp. She is the Andrew Tate of LGBTQ feminism. She sees herself as a force for good, a force for freedom and proper femininity.

“She believes she is a threat to the establishment. She is popular, she is wealthy beyond her imagination, sexually liberated and adored by her followers. She is a fraud.

“She hates America because she hates herself. Her dyed hair, rebellious persona, constant smirk and social justice posturing are beards masking her shallowness.”

Whitlock, who works for conservative news outlet Blaze Media, added: “She is toxic. Her attitude pervades the national team. At 38, she is only on the roster to further… her brand. The younger players mirror the attitude of the team’s biggest star.

“They have little interest in representing America and competing at the highest level. They want to go viral and cash in on the feminism pimp game.

“Don’t waste a second questioning your disdain for this team and Rapinoe. They deserve it.

‘We poured everything we had into their success, diminished opportunities for boys and men for their success, and they repay us with ingratitude,” he claimed.

Prior to the Women’s World Cup getting underway in Australia and New Zealand, Rapinoe, who came out publicly 11 years ago, announced she would be retiring from the professional game later this year.

She currently has won more than 200 international caps and has scored 63 goals for her country, winning the World Cup twice and a gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics.