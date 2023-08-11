Nicholas Galitzine is fast winning hearts as closeted gay British royal Prince Henry in the newly-released adaptation of Red, White & Royal Blue – but the actor is no stranger to taking on LGBTQ+ roles in film and TV.

The rising British performer, 28, stars opposite The Kissing Booth’s Taylor Zakhar Perez in Matthew Lopez’ big screen adaptation of Casey McQuiston’s best-selling 2019 novel, which charts the rivalry-turned-romance of a British prince and the son of the President of the United States (played in the film by Uma Thurman).

While Galitzine, who grew up in London, may be best known for playing Prince Robert opposite Camila Cabello in 2021’s live action adaptation of Cinderella, much of his growing onscreen CV has involved playing gay and bisexual characters.

Nicholas Galitzine plays closeted Prince Henry in Red, White & Royal Blue. (Getty)

Galitzine has never publicly commented on his own sexuality, but his experience of telling queer stories on screen should reassure fans of his suitability for the fan favourite role of Prince Henry.

One of his next projects is also sure to appeal to LGBTQ+ audiences, too: He’ll be playing high school jock Jeff in Rachel Sennott’s raucous upcoming LGBTQ+ sex comedy Bottoms.

Here’s a rundown of all the times that Nicholas Galitzine has played gay or bisexual characters to date:

Conor Masters in Handsome Devil (2016)

Nicholas Galitzine played closeted gay rugby player Conor Masters in 2016’s Handsome Devil. (Treasure Entertainment/YouTube)

One of Nicholas Galitzone’s earliest films roles came as closeted gay rugby player Conor Masters in John Butler’s 2016 LGBTQ+ comedy-drama Handsome Devil.

Co-starring Sherlock Andrew Scott, the film centres on Irish teenager Ned (Fionn O’Shea) after he is sent to an elite all-boys boarding school, where he strikes up a friendship with Conor, his roommate and the school’s star rugby player.

The film went on to win three awards at the FilmOut San Diego LGBT Film Festival in 2017.

Handsome Devil is currently available to stream on Prime Video and Disney+ in the UK.

Timmy Andrews in The Craft: Legacy (2020)

Nicholas Galitzine played bisexual high school Timmy bully in 2020’s The Craft: Legacy. (Sony/YouTube

In 2020, Nicholas Galitzine starred in Zoe Lister-Jones’ The Craft: Legacy, a reboot and sequel-of-sorts to 1996 teen horror classic The Craft, starring Neve Campbell.

Galitzine plays high school bully and the film’s early antagonist Timmy Andrews, who later comes out as bisexual in a scene that provides a rare moment of bi male visibility on screen.

“It’s just… it’s felt good when it’s been with girls as well, so. It’s just hard for dudes”, Timmy tells Lily (Cailee Spaeny) during an unexpectedly heartfelt coming out scene.

“I feel like there’s no room to be… everyone assumes you’re just gay, and that’s fine, there’s nothing wrong with that at all, I just… I like both.”

The Craft: Legacy is currently available to rent on Prime Video in the UK.

George Villiers in Mary & George (2023/2024 – TBC)

Julianne Moore and Nicholas Galitzine in Sky Atlantic and AMC’s queer historical drama Mary and George. (Sky TV/ AMC)

Nicholas Galitzine will star as George Villiers, the lover and ‘favourite’ of King James VI of Scotland and I of England, in upcoming Sky Atlantic drama Mary & George.

Inspired by Benjamin Woolley’s book The King’s Assassin and written by acclaimed playwright DC Moore (Killing Eve), the new eight-part series is based tells the story of how George’s mother Mary Villiers (played by Hollywood icon Julianne Moore) moulded her beautiful and charismatic son to seduce the King and secure influence over the royal court.

Mary & George is expected to air in 2023 or 2024 exclusively on Sky Atlantic in the UK and Ireland, and AMC Networks in the US.

Prince Henry in Red, White & Royal Blue (2023)

Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex (L), Nicholas Galitzine as Henry in Red, White & Royal Blue. (Prime Video)

In Nicholas Galitzine secured the most high-profile LGBTQ+ role of his career to date when he landed the part of closeted Prince Henry in the Mathew Lopez’ film adaptation of Casey McQuiston’s best-selling 2019 romantic novel Red, White & Royal Blue.

Both book and film chart the chaos, chemistry and transatlantic trysts that ensue after the son of the President of the United States (Taylor Zakhar Perez) is forced to fake a friendship with his British rival, the closeted gay royal, Prince Henry.

“One of my great fears is being misunderstood”, Galitzine told British GQ ahead of the film’s release on Prime Video. “Henry has to live with that every day…. It just felt like a beautiful story: someone who’s largely pretended to be someone else their whole life, and then this other person completely obliterates their worldview.”

Red, White & Royal Blue director Lopez may have insisted that he doesn’t want the film to be pigeon-holed as a ‘gay film’, but the filmmaker did recently stress to PinkNews the importance of showcasing gay intimacy on screen – a sentiment echoed by Galitzine earlier this year.

“It’s a crazy thing to be intimate in that way with your friend,” the actor told British GQ. “And we want people to fall in love with these characters, because their love has to be real.”

Red, White & Royal Blue drops on Amazon Prime on 11 August. You can purchase the book at Amazon or Bookshop.org.

