The Metropolitan Police have released new images of a man they want to identify following a homophobic attack outside a gay bar in Clapham, South London.

The incident happened on Sunday (13 August) at 10.15pm outside the Two Brewers – a popular LGBTQ+ bar in Clapham – where two male victims, aged in their 20s and 30s, were attacked by a man with a knife.

The newly released CCTV images show the man on the number 50 bus in Thornton Heath prior to the incident, at around 8.30pm.

Detective chief inspector Jivan Saib, from the local policing team in Lambeth, said: “These images provide a clearer picture of the person we need to identify and locate following this shocking attack.

“I would urge people to look at these images – do you know this man? Do you recognise the clothes he is wearing?



“If you can help identify him then please get in touch.”

The Met is treating the stabbing as homophobic in nature and no arrests have currently been made.

After the attacker fled the scene, the two victims of the Clapham stabbing were taken to hospital for treatment and subsequently discharged.

PC Hayley Jones, the dedicated LGBT+ Community Liaison Officer (CLO) for Lambeth and Southwark added: “We understand some people from the LGBT+ community may not have the confidence to speak to police; my role was introduced to provide a dedicated LGBT+ point of contact to support the community and advise on investigations where homophobia and transphobia is a motive.

“You can contact me directly for advice and support, or to assist this investigation.”

You can contact the Met if you have any information on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 7198/13Aug. You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

PC Hayley Jones can be contacted on 07825101104 or [email protected]