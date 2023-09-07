Man arrested following homophobic stabbing in Clapham

A man has been arrested in connection with a homophobic stabbing incident outside of a nightclub in Clapham, south London, Metropolitan Police have confirmed.

The attack occurred shortly after 10pm on Sunday 13 August outside the Two Brewers nightclub. Two men who had been standing outside, aged in their 20s and 30s, were approached by a man who attacked them with a knife before running away.

Both men were taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and have since been discharged. But the incident sent shockwaves through London’s queer community.

On Thursday (7 September), the Metropolitan Police said that a 19-year-old man had been arrested in South Norwood on suspicion of two counts of GBH. He remains in police custody.

The latest image of the suspect from the Metropolitan Police shows them on a bus on Sunday evening, shortly before two people were stabbed at The Two Brewers. (Met Police)

Detective Superintendent Vanessa Britton said of the arrest: “This arrest marks a significant development in our investigation. The two victims have been informed and continue to be supported by our officers, including our dedicated LGBT+ Community Liaison Officer (CLO).

“I know the concern and distress this horrific incident has caused among the LGBT+ community and I want to reassure them – and Londoners as a whole – that a team of officers is working diligently to investigate.”

PC Hayley Jones who is the dedicated LGBT+ Community Liaison Officer (CLO) for Lambeth and Southwark added: “We understand some people from the LGBT+ community may not have the confidence to speak to police; my role was introduced to provide a dedicated LGBT+ point of contact to support the community and advise on investigations where homophobia and transphobia is a motive.

“You can contact me directly for advice and support, or to assist this investigation.”

PC Hayley Jones can be contacted on 07825101104 or [email protected].

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 7198/13Aug. People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously.