Two men have been stabbed outside the Two Brewers in Clapham, London, in what is believed to be a homophobic attack.

The stabbing took place on Sunday (13 August). The two victims, aged in their 20s and 30s, were stood outside the Two Brewers, a popular LGBTQ+ bar in Clapham, south London, when they were approached by a man with a knife.

He attacked them before running away, police said.

The men were taken to hospital but have since been discharged.

The Met Police has confirmed the incident is being treated as a homophobic attack.

Detective Inspector Gary Castle said: “We are acutely aware of the shock this attack will cause members of the LGBT+ community and I want to reassure people that an urgent investigation is ongoing to locate the person responsible.”

Members of the LGBTQ+ community who go to the South London venue have spoken of their shock at the stabbing.

“My boyfriend and I live less than five minutes from Two Brewers, it’s a venue we go to frequently, and we have many LGBTQ+ friends who do the same,” wrote Tommy Gilchrist on Twitter, who added that news of the incident made him feel “sick”.

“Thoughts very much with the two men and the wider community.”

Other blamed a rise in anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment in the UK for the attack.

“This is precisely why we have Pride and sadly this is the result of a fuelled anti-LGBTQ+ culture war,” said Ben Walker, who claimed to have been at the Two Brewers the night of the stabbing.”

“It’s shocking and disgusting that in 2023 this is becoming frighteningly more frequent,” said London drag queen Mary Mac, a regular performer at the venue.

“The team at The Two Brewers were incredible in dealing with this and keeping us inside the venue safe, glad the victims have been discharged and hope they are with loved ones now to help.”

The Two Brewers in Clapham. (Google)

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 7198/13Aug.

You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

