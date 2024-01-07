Police release images of man after couple attacked in London Underground hate crime

The Metropolitan Police have released photos of a man they wish to speak to in connection with a hate crime that occurred at Bank station on the London Underground.

On 12 November 2023, a couple were walking through Bank station when they were accosted by a man who subjected them to a torrent of verbal abuse.

The two victims were then followed and the man went on to kick one of the victims and punch the other.

British Transport Police are investigating the incident as a hate crime, and are calling it a homophobic attack.

CCTV images of a man the police believe may be able to assist their investigation have been released, and members of the public are encouraged to get in touch if they recognise him.

The man in the CCTV stills appears to have a distinctive leg tattoo.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “Do you recognise this man?

“Officers investigating a hate crime on the London Underground are today releasing this image in connection.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 405040 quoting reference 2300134350.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

The attack at Bank station comes after a spate of disturbing hate crimes in the capital in 2023, including the stabbing of a couple outside The Two Brewers bar in Clapham – a popular LGBTQ+ venue – in August, an assault on a couple in Brixton just a week later, and an attack on a man and his partner with a plank of wood in Chadwell Heath in October.

