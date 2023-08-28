Gay wrestler Anthony Bowens bags World Trio Championship with The Acclaimed

Openly gay wrestler and tag-team powerhouse Anthony Bowens has bagged gold yet again after a World Trios Championship victory.

Bowens celebrated his latest championship win during All Elite Wrestling’s (AEW) All-In London event at Wembley Stadium on Sunday (27 August).

Alongside the other half of wrestling group The Acclaimed, Max Caster, and former WWE legend turned AEW manager, Billy Gunn, Bowens triumphed against House of Black in a thrilling trio tag-team match.

“We told you two months ago we were going to bring you back to the top and put the gold you deserve around your waist,” Bowens said to Gunn following the win. “And here it is.

“And one last thing. I know you came here as the Bad Ass, but we promised 81,000 people the biggest scissor party on Earth. So Wembley, throw those scissors up, get loud.”

Bowens then locked fingers with Gunn, a symbol of respect from members of The Acclaimed, as the packed Wembley crowd exploded in exhilarated cheers for the victors.

The face-off for the championships follows a feud between the two groups after a match in July caused Gunn to leave his boot in the ring – a common symbol that a wrestler is set to retire.

Following The Acclaimed’s loss, Caster and Bowens begged the 59-year-old to return as part of their group and return to his ‘Bad Ass’ era during the height of his career.

Gunn eventually announced he would return one last time at AEW All-In against House of Black, who held the championship since March 2023.

This marks the second time Bowens has won AEW gold since joining the promotion with Caster in November 2020.

The pair won the AEW World Tag Team Championship after beating Swerve In Our Glory at the AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam TV special in September 2022.

In a backstage interview following the win, Bowens delivered an emotional message to his fans, saying: “Some of you know, some of you may not know, but I never thought I’d be able to have a moment like this.

“I never thought I would be able to live my dreams, because there was a time where I was very confused, and I didn’t know how to accept myself, but I fought through that bulls**t. I fought through all that bulls**t and now I cry, because I’m a champion.”

The wrestler finished by sending a message of solidarity to anyone struggling, whether it is about “your sexuality … if you’re depressed, if you’re bullied, if life just sucks”.

“Just know that everything gets better. We’re living proof of that.”