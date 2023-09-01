Nintendo Switch OLED Mario Red edition: release date, pre-order details announced

Nintendo has confirmed the release date and pre-order details for the new Mario Red edition of the Nintendo Switch OLED.

After announcing the console in a gameplay preview for Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Nintendo has revealed more details.

This includes a release date and pre-order details for fans across the globe.

The new all-red console differs from the original Mario-inspired device and is also inspired by the blockbuster hit released earlier this year.

You can find out everything you need to know about the console below.

What is the Nintendo Switch OLED Mario Red release date?

The console is officially dropping on 6 October worldwide. You can already pre-order the Mario Red Nintendo Switch OLED from a number of retailers.

You can find more detailed info on pre-order and pricing for the device below.

Where can I pre-order the Nintendo Switch OLED Mario Red?

The Mario Red Switch console is now available to pre-order. (Nintendo)

If you’re in the US you can currently pre-order the console from GameStop and Best Buy. It’s retailed at $349.99.

For fans in the UK, you can pre-order the product from Game. It’s priced at £309.99.

There’s currently no bundles available, but the game it’s tied to – Super Mario Bros. Wonder – isn’t released until 20 October.

This latest chapter of Mario’s adventures puts players in a side-scrolling story in unfamiliar territory: the Flower Kingdom. You’ll be able to play as Mario, Peach, Daisy, two different Toads, Toadette, Yoshi, Nabbit and Luigi, too.

What are its features?

The new Mario Red Nintendo Switch OLED features a silhouette of the character. (Nintendo)

This latest model differs from the previous Mario-themed Switch by going for a red and black design (as opposed to the red controllers with a blue Joy-Con grip).

The back panel is decorated with a silhouette of Mario, plus when you open its door you see that he’s running towards a grid of gold coins.

To shop the Mario Red Nintendo Switch OLED head to GameStop and Best Buy in the US and Game in the UK.