Beyoncé thanks ‘my queen’ Diana Ross for birthday surprise

Beyoncé has extended a special thank you to Diana Ross after the Motown legend surprised her with a special birthday performance.

Since she embarked on her Renaissance tour, Beyoncé has been blowing fans away every night with her incomparable talents. From robotics and stunts to special appearances from the one and only Blue Ivy Carter, Bey has given fans a show full of surprises.

But the 32-time Grammy winner got a surprise of her own on the final night of her Los Angeles leg in SoFi Stadium, which just so happened to be her 42nd birthday (4 September).

Halfway through the show, Ross took to the stage to sing her 1976 hit “Love Hangover” before leading the crowd in a “Happy Birthday” singalong for Bey.

After taking some time to process the iconic guest appearance, Beyoncé took to Instagram on Monday (10 September) to thank Ross for helping her celebrate her 42nd birthday.

Sharing photos and videos from the night, Bey wrote: “Thank you to the incomparable Ms. Diana Ross. The 1 of 1, the number 1, the only one. Thank you from the depths of me, my Queen.”

Bey seemed particularly moved by Ross’s appearance on the night and appeared to get emotional as she bolted down the stage towards the “I’m Coming Out” singer – and in high heels, no less.

Embracing the former The Supremes lead singer while the 70,000 capacity crowd let out deafening cheers, Beyoncé thanked Ross for the unforgettable birthday gift.

When she got her bearings, Beyoncé finally addressed the crowd.

“My soul is full. I’m so thankful, I’m trying not to cry,” she said.

“I’m thankful to be alive. I’m thankful to be on stage. I’m thankful to look out and see your faces. I’m thankful to be able to provide a safe space for all of y’all.

“I’m thankful for music, for the ability to heal myself through music which then heals all of you. I thank you that I’m here at f***ing 42. I’m grateful for joy and I thank God.”

After thanking Ross on Instagram, Beyoncé uploaded a second post to thank her good friend Kendrick Lamar, who also stopped by her birthday show to perform the remix of “America Has A Problem.”

“Thank you again to the legend Kendrick Lamar for blessing the Renaissance World Tour,” she wrote.

Beyonce only has a handful of shows left in her Renaissance World Tour. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood)

“I deeply appreciate you. What an incredible experience. Respect.”

You know Beyoncé is feeling particularly grateful when she actually accompanies her Insta posts with a caption.

‘Yoncé only has a handful of shows left this year before she wraps up the record-breaking Renaissance World Tour.

Does the queen have any more surprises left up her sleeve to finish it off with a bang? Only time will tell.