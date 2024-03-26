One of the greatest cliffhangers in pop culture history could soon finally get an ending, as fans are convinced Beyoncé and Lady Gaga are teaming up for “Telephone” part two.

It’s been fourteen years, six UK prime ministers, sixty seasons of Drag Race and just one Sky Ferreira album since Beyoncé and Lady Gaga promised that their “Telephone” music video would have a second part.

At the end of the decade-defining, ten-minute music video, in which the two music legends played a murderous (and potentially queer?) Bonnie and Clyde duo, the now-haunting words “To be continued…” appeared.

And thus began a 14-year wait for a follow-up that has simply never come to fruition – until, potentially, now.

Now, take this with a grain of salt, as ARTPOP ACT II hitmaker Lady Gaga has form for not seeing through her teased projects (FAO: Chromatica Ball film), but fans have pieced together some evidence that suggests a Gaga and Beyoncé collab could be coming soon.

You may like to watch

Are Lady Gaga and Beyoncé collaborating again?

Now, it’s a little known fact that Beyoncé, 42, has an album coming out this Friday (29 March), entitled Cowboy Carter, the follow-up to her Grammy-winning 2022 record, Renaissance.

As it stands, the upcoming album doesn’t have a tracklist, so potential collaborators are shrouded in mystery. What we do know is that Cowboy Carter is grounded in country music, a genre that Lady Gaga knows a fair bit about, given her criminally-underrated 2016 Joanne is tinged with country influences.

That’s not enough evidence to suspect a collaboration, but things recently got a great deal more intriguing.

As all Gaga fans know, the 37-year-old singer is currently busy in the studio working on the follow up to 2020’s dance pop smash album Chromatica. She’s been unusually active on social media, sharing updates and selfies from the studio, and yesterday (25 March), she shared a photo of her recording with a guitar, a piano, and wait for it: an image of the “Telephone” album artwork.

gaga posting the telephone cover art and now one of beyoncé’s stylists posting a picture of the telephone music video… TELEPHONE PART 2 IS COMING pic.twitter.com/w6TzXy2R5B — wiLL (@willfulchaos) March 26, 2024

Interesting, but that’s not all.

It may just be extremely convenient timing, but on the same day (25 March), one of Beyoncé’s stylists Vance Gamble shared an image of Gaga from behind the scenes of the “Telephone” video shoot, donning the legendary cigarette sunglasses.

🚨ONE OF BEYONCÉ’S HAIR STYLISTS POSTED GAGA FROM THE TELEPHONE MV ON THEIR STORY, GET UPPP😭😭😭 https://t.co/WKF2fEt2Ak pic.twitter.com/mNK92SDO37 — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) March 25, 2024

Pretty convincing. But if that’s not enough, let’s throw in one extra tidbit of information that fans have picked up on.

At the 2020 MTV VMA awards, as Gaga picked up the “Tricon Award” decked out in a silver chrome outfit, she declared that “a renaissance is coming, and the wrath of pop culture will inspire you”.

Beyoncé, her husband Jay-Z and Lady Gaga in 2015. (Getty)

As a friend of Beyoncé, Gaga likely knew Renaissance was coming in all its dance-chrome glory back in 2020. And, as Beyoncé has since confirmed, Cowboy Carter was created before Renaissance, again meaning that Gaga has likely known about the record’s existence for some time.

Unsurprisingly, fans on social media have taken the small teases and ran with them, convincing themselves that a Beyoncé and Gaga collaboration is coming once again.

Beyoncé’s stylist posted this Gaga picture, TELEPHONE PART 2 IS COMING pic.twitter.com/B9dRQevdXt — Gagavoodo (@gagavoodo2) March 26, 2024

all the evidence is lowkey pointing to gaga being on cowboy carter, gaga saying a renaissance is coming… bey recording the album while gaga was in her country bag, gaga posting a pic with the telephone magazine in plain sight… pic.twitter.com/28dVRYScM0 — Zeddy (@zeddyinnit) March 24, 2024

Whether it happens or not, the Telephone continuation would make the MOST sense for Gaga's career. It's a guaranteed #1 and THEE occasion to go back to her "crazy" self, which people *not just fans* have been BEGGING for on social media for the past few months pic.twitter.com/tg8igX2E1K — girl with no face 🇵🇸 (@scarzonreplay) March 26, 2024

The Telephone Easter egg in the background… I can TASTE the end of Lady Gaga’s LinkedIn era. We are so back! pic.twitter.com/9xpTon0ZWC — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) March 22, 2024

There are those who, of course, believe the BeyHive and Little Monsters are just a bit drunk on delusion, and think that “Telephone” part two is not and will never be coming.

Not sure who needs to hear this but Gaga is not on Beyoncé’s new album and telephone part 2 is not coming pic.twitter.com/SXj4n9Vhnz — Mithrandir 🧙🏼‍♂️ (fan account) (@monzterstan) March 26, 2024

Let’s wait and see.

Cowboy Carter is out on Friday 29 March.