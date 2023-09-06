Beyoncé’s recent stops on the Renaissance World Tour welcomed a plethora of famous faces – including approximately half of the entire RuPaul’s Drag Race sisterhood.

Hollywood stars including A-list couple Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, long-time buddies Sarah Paulson and Pedro Pascal, and Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner have rocked up at Beyoncé’s Renaissance stops in Los Angeles this week.

Yet, if you’d rounded up all of the stunning drag talent that graced the 70,000 capacity SoFi Stadium, you’d have a pretty solid Drag Race All Stars cast list, too.

Drag Race season 13 winner Symone appeared to attend more than once, stunning at first in a nude print mini-dress and towering Afro wig, and then in a silver panelled bodysuit – meeting Queen Bey’s request that attendees wear silver to celebrate her birthday and Virgo season.

Symone was joined by her BFF and frequent collaborator, Drag Race season 12 finalist and trans icon Gigi Goode, who stunned in a silver skirt and corset two-piece, finished off with a gorgeous blonde ball braid. Both queens appeared to get enviously close to the front, with Symone even appearing on-screen.

All Stars 5 champ and fan favourite Shea Couleé donned a reflective, studded leotard with the thighs and abdomen cut away, alongside a pair of shiny silver space boots, matching skirt and braids. Toot.

Also in attendance was Drag Race UK: UK vs The World finalist Monique Heart, who served butch queen realness out of drag in a dazzling, disco ball vest, with matching shades and headscarf.

Salina EsTitties, from the most recent, Sasha Colby-dominated season 15, was spotted with Ariana Grande’s sibling Frankie Grande, shaking her EsTitties as Beyoncé danced behind her. She held up a sign which aptly read: “Shake yo EsTitties!”

Her season 15 sister Luxx Noir London was also there, decked out in what was surely a 40-inch wig and black and yellow latex-look get-up that gave Queen Bee for Queen B.

Season 14’s first-out queen June Jambalaya was spotted partying with influencers Bretman Rock and Jasmine Shenice Brown and Wicked star Cynthia Erivo, while sporting a glamorous replica of Beyoncé’s now-iconic hands-on bodysuit.

Season 13 franchise favourites LaLa Ri and Denali were also seated for one of Bey’s magnificent LA stops, too – one in a long line of dates on what has recently become the highest-grossing tour by a female artist in history.

On stage during her show on 4 September, Beyoncé was joined by a very special musical guest for a very special musical rendition, as The Supremes legend Diana Ross celebrated the “Break My Soul” singer’s 42nd birthday.

The pair embraced as Ross sang “Happy Birthday To You”, before an emotional Beyoncé thanked the superstar for paving the way for her.

“There would be no me without you. Thank you so much for all of your sacrifice and your beauty and your grace,” she said, choked up. “Thank you for opening doors for me.”