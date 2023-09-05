Legendary singer Diana Ross joined Beyoncé on stage at the Renaissance World Tour last night (4 September) to wish Queen B a happy birthday.

Beyoncé appeared to get a little choked up as Ross took a moment to help mark the star’s 42nd B’Day by standing next to her, holding her hand, and singing ‘Happy Birthday’.

Ross, 79, then invited the crowd to join in, to which Beyoncé responded by skipping ecstatically on the spot.

The iconic pair then hugged it out, before Beyoncé seemed to get all teary-eyed as she thanked Ross for “opening doors” for her.

“You are so amazing. This is the legendary Diana Ross,” she joyously told the audience at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium.

“There would be no me without you. Thank you so much for all of your sacrifice and your beauty and your grace,” she continued. “Thank you for opening doors for me.”

Diana Ross leads the crowd to sing happy birthday to Beyoncé at tonight’s Renaissance World Tour show in Inglewood. pic.twitter.com/RhMGKqAedn — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 5, 2023

It was Beyoncé running on stage to give Diana Ross a hug & her love for me! 🥹😩 What a legendary, iconic moment! You can tell just how special this was for Beyoncé! #RENAISSACEWorldTour 🩶 pic.twitter.com/gxtfrPiJS0 — ɳick 💆🏽‍♂️ (@Creat1ve) September 5, 2023

The duo continued to stand on stage hand in hand, looking into each other’s eyes as Ross declared how “lucky” she was to be at the Renaissance World Tour.

“You sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to me, so I wanted to sing it to you,” Ross added, referring to the time in 2019 when the “Cuff It” singer performed a rendition of “Happy Birthday To You” at Ross’s 75th birthday, at the request of Ross’s daughter, Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross.

Not surprisingly, fans on social media are gushing over the sweet moment and rejoicing at seeing two music superstars supporting each other so openly.

“Legends only. What an experience to witness THIS show in particular,” wrote one fan.

“An undeniably incredible moment – two women who shaped pop culture,” shared another.

A third added: “I love how the people who came before her and after her respect Bey so much. How can you not say MOTHER?”

BEYONCÉ & DIANA THE LEGENDS YOU ARE😭🥹 pic.twitter.com/ThzrgEOPcM — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) September 5, 2023

The Legends love her. Her peers love her. This woman is the damn GOAT. https://t.co/S88NeKSKfS — Leeo Johnson (@leeojohnson) September 5, 2023

Beyoncé is truly so humble man. It's so refreshing. Happy birthday 👑🐝 https://t.co/KXyGomOfnJ — FG (@FGmajir) September 5, 2023

Celebrities have come out in their droves to see Beyoncé’s current tour, which has recently become the highest-grossing tour by a female artist in history.

During her Los Angeles run alone, stars including Adele, Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet, Pedro Pascal and Sarah Paulson have all rocked up to get “Heated” at the show.