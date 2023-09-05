Beyoncé gets emotional as Diana Ross sings her ‘Happy Birthday’ on Renaissance tour
Legendary singer Diana Ross joined Beyoncé on stage at the Renaissance World Tour last night (4 September) to wish Queen B a happy birthday.
Beyoncé appeared to get a little choked up as Ross took a moment to help mark the star’s 42nd B’Day by standing next to her, holding her hand, and singing ‘Happy Birthday’.
Ross, 79, then invited the crowd to join in, to which Beyoncé responded by skipping ecstatically on the spot.
The iconic pair then hugged it out, before Beyoncé seemed to get all teary-eyed as she thanked Ross for “opening doors” for her.
“You are so amazing. This is the legendary Diana Ross,” she joyously told the audience at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium.
“There would be no me without you. Thank you so much for all of your sacrifice and your beauty and your grace,” she continued. “Thank you for opening doors for me.”
The duo continued to stand on stage hand in hand, looking into each other’s eyes as Ross declared how “lucky” she was to be at the Renaissance World Tour.
“You sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to me, so I wanted to sing it to you,” Ross added, referring to the time in 2019 when the “Cuff It” singer performed a rendition of “Happy Birthday To You” at Ross’s 75th birthday, at the request of Ross’s daughter, Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross.
Not surprisingly, fans on social media are gushing over the sweet moment and rejoicing at seeing two music superstars supporting each other so openly.
“Legends only. What an experience to witness THIS show in particular,” wrote one fan.
“An undeniably incredible moment – two women who shaped pop culture,” shared another.
A third added: “I love how the people who came before her and after her respect Bey so much. How can you not say MOTHER?”
Celebrities have come out in their droves to see Beyoncé’s current tour, which has recently become the highest-grossing tour by a female artist in history.
During her Los Angeles run alone, stars including Adele, Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet, Pedro Pascal and Sarah Paulson have all rocked up to get “Heated” at the show.
How did this story make you feel?
MyPinkNews members are invited to comment on articles to discuss the content we publish, or debate issues more generally. Please familiarise yourself with our community guidelines to ensure that our community remains a safe and inclusive space for all.
Report this comment
Please let us know why you would like to report this comment:
The ability to comment will be removed from anyone who does not follow our Terms & Conditions