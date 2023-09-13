Olivia Rodrigo has announced details of the Guts World Tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The pop star will bring her latest album to arenas across the globe including the US, UK and Europe.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 3pm local time on 21 September via ticketmaster.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.

After fans speculated that a tour announcement was coming this month, the singer has confirmed details of the Guts World Tour.

It will kick off in Palm Springs on 23 February and head to the likes of Houston, Orlando, Chicago, Toronto and New York.

The tour will then head to Dublin for the European leg on 30 April and visit arenas across the continent before returning to North America.

Support will come from PinkPantheress, Remi Wolf, The Breeders and Chappell Roan across the run.

The tour will be in support of her recently released second studio album, Guts.

The much-anticipated LP dropped on 8 September and features hit singles “Vampire” and “Bad Idea Right?”.

She recently performed the number one hit “Vampire” alongside fan-favourite album track “Get Him Back” at the MTV VMAs.

The album follows up her record-breaking debut Sour which reached number one across the globe and was accompanied by a world tour.

Tickets for the tour are expected to be in high demand when they go on sale this month after her Sour tour sold out in hours.

You can find out the full tour schedule and all the ticket details we know so far below.

How to get Olivia Rodrigo tickets

They go on general sale at 3pm local time on 21 September local time via ticketmaster.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.

Fans across the globe can register for the ticket sale on the singer’s official website.

This is available from now until Sunday, 17 September at 7pm PT/ 10pm ET / 10pm BST. You’ll then be emailed details on how to access the registered fan sale.

In the UK, fans who’ve signed up for registered fan sale and are O2 customers can get access to the O2 priority sale from 3pm local time on 20 September.

There’s also an American Express sale taking place from 3pm local time on 20 September.

For US and European presale info – including venue presales, American Express and more – see individual links below.