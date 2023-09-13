Olivia Rodrigo announces Guts World Tour: dates, tickets and presale info
Olivia Rodrigo has announced details of the Guts World Tour – and this is how to get tickets.
The pop star will bring her latest album to arenas across the globe including the US, UK and Europe.
Fans can get their hands on tickets from 3pm local time on 21 September via ticketmaster.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.
After fans speculated that a tour announcement was coming this month, the singer has confirmed details of the Guts World Tour.
It will kick off in Palm Springs on 23 February and head to the likes of Houston, Orlando, Chicago, Toronto and New York.
The tour will then head to Dublin for the European leg on 30 April and visit arenas across the continent before returning to North America.
Support will come from PinkPantheress, Remi Wolf, The Breeders and Chappell Roan across the run.
The tour will be in support of her recently released second studio album, Guts.
The much-anticipated LP dropped on 8 September and features hit singles “Vampire” and “Bad Idea Right?”.
She recently performed the number one hit “Vampire” alongside fan-favourite album track “Get Him Back” at the MTV VMAs.
The album follows up her record-breaking debut Sour which reached number one across the globe and was accompanied by a world tour.
Tickets for the tour are expected to be in high demand when they go on sale this month after her Sour tour sold out in hours.
You can find out the full tour schedule and all the ticket details we know so far below.
How to get Olivia Rodrigo tickets
They go on general sale at 3pm local time on 21 September local time via ticketmaster.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.
Fans across the globe can register for the ticket sale on the singer’s official website.
This is available from now until Sunday, 17 September at 7pm PT/ 10pm ET / 10pm BST. You’ll then be emailed details on how to access the registered fan sale.
In the UK, fans who’ve signed up for registered fan sale and are O2 customers can get access to the O2 priority sale from 3pm local time on 20 September.
There’s also an American Express sale taking place from 3pm local time on 20 September.
For US and European presale info – including venue presales, American Express and more – see individual links below.
What are the tour dates?
- February 23 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena – tickets
- February 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center – tickets
- February 27 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center – tickets
- February 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center – tickets
- March 1 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center – tickets
- March 2 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center – tickets
- March 5 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center – tickets
- March 6 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center – tickets
- March 8 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center – tickets
- March 9 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena – tickets
- Mar 12 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center – tickets
- March 13 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center – tickets
- March 15 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center – tickets
- March 16 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum – tickets
- March 19 – Chicago, IL – United Center – tickets
- March 22 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena – tickets
- March 23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena – tickets
- March 26 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre – tickets
- March 29 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena – tickets
- April 1 – Boston, MA – TD Garden – tickets
- April 5 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – tickets
- April 6 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – tickets
- April 30 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena – tickets
- May 3 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live – tickets
- May 7 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro – tickets
- May 10 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena – tickets
- May 14 – London, UK – The O2 – tickets
- May 15 – London, UK – The O2 – tickets
- May 22 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
- May 24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome – tickets
- May 28 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum – tickets
- May 30 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena – tickets
- June 1 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena – tickets
- June 4 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena – tickets
- June 5 – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle – tickets
- June 7 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle – tickets
- June 9 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena – tickets
- June 11 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion – tickets
- June 12 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena – tickets
- June 14 – Paris, France – Accor Arena – tickets
- June 18 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi – tickets
- June 20 – Madrid, Spain – WizInk Center – tickets
- June 22 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena – tickets
- July 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center – tickets
- July 20 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena – tickets
- July 23 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena – tickets
- July 24 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena – tickets
- July 26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center – tickets
- July 27 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center – tickets
- July 30 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena – tickets
- July 31 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center – tickets
- August 2 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center – tickets
- August 6 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena – tickets
- August 9 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena – tickets
- August 10 – Portland, OR – Moda Center – tickets
- August 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum – tickets
- August 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum – tickets
