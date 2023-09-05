Olivia Rodrigo has teamed up Target to release an exclusive merch collection – and this is how to buy it.

Fans of the singer can get special edition merch and vinyl in celebration of her upcoming album Guts.

The exclusive Olivia Rodrigo merch collection is now available to shop exclusively at target.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Some highlights include a denim jacket, feauring Olivia Rodrigo-themed patches, including her ‘OR’ purple logo on the front.

While the back is embellished with iconography for the new album including the slogan “Spill ur guts”.

There’s also a black hoodie featuring a Guts logo, a purple sweatshirt with a graphic of the singer, and a white sweatshirt featuring the alternative cover of the album.

The Target x Olivia Rodrigo merch collection features jackets, hoodies and more. (target.com)

There’s also t-shirts to choose from, including a cropped black tee featuring a graphic of the singer, and a purple tee that has the artwork Guts across the front.

The accessories include a cap reading “maybe I can fix him!”, a bucket hat which reads “spill ur guts” and a water bottle.

Finishing up the exclusive Target x Olivia Rodrigo merch range are iron-on patches and sticker sets inspired by the Guts album.

The exclusive range includes stickers, iron-on patches and hats. (target.com)

Alongside the merch, fans can also order exclusive editions of the album, including a vinyl and CD with an alternative cover.

The vinyl version comes in magenta or seafoam green coloured discs, while both come with a special edition poster.

The merch release coincides with her upcoming second studio album, Guts which is due for release on 8 September.

The LP features singles “Vampire” and “Bad Idea Right?”, with the former reaching number one in the likes of the UK, US, Australia and Canada.

It follows up her record-breaking debut album Sour which features “Drivers License” and was accompanied with a world tour.

To shop the Olivia Rodrigo merch collection head to target.com.