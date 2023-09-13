Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo quash feud rumours at MTV VMAs 2023

Pop juggernauts Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo have shut down all rumours of a feud between them after both music stars appeared at last night’s MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

Rumours of a rift between the two have been bubbling away since late 2021, after Rodrigo gave late-addition writing credits to Swift and her co-writer Jack Antonoff for two songs on Rodrigo’s debut album, SOUR.

Olivia Rodrigo’s song “1 step forward, 3 steps back” interpolates Taylor Swift’s 2017 Reputation album track “New Year’s Day”, while “Deja Vu” was inspired by 2019 Lover track and current hit, “Cruel Summer”.

While the pair had been seen as pals in the early stages of the Rodrigo’s career – she’s referred to Swift as an inspiration, and the pair exchanged letters – their relationship appeared to go quiet after the writing credit fiasco.

Olivia Rodrigo performs at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. (Getty)

Fans of the pair quickly began gossiping about potential tension between the hitmakers, with some speculating that Rodrigo’s recent number one song “Vampire” was about the “Lavender Haze” star.

Yet, in a new interview with Rolling Stone magazine, Rodrigo finally put an end to the speculation, declaring that the rumours are simply “Twitter conspiracy theories”.

“I don’t have beef with anyone,” she told the publication. “I’m very chill. I keep to myself. I have my four friends and my mom, and that’s really the only people I talk to, ever. There’s nothing to say.

“There’s so many Twitter conspiracy theories. I only look at alien-conspiracy theories.”

After last night’s MTV VMAs (12 September), it appears that the “bad idea right?” singer isn’t the only one looking to put the rumours to bed.

Taylor Swift won nine MTV Video Music Awards in 2023. (Getty)

Both Swift and Rodrigo were in attendance at the star-studded ceremony in Newark, New Jersey, with Swift scooping nine awards – including the prestigious Music Video of the Year gong for “Anti-Hero” – and Rodrigo performing her new single, “get him back”.

When the MTV VMAs voiceover announced Rodrigo’s performance, Swift was seen raising her hands above her head, clapping, and cheering for the 20-year-old star.

Thanks to the viral moment, fans seem to have finally come to the conclusion that the beef never existed in the first place.

“Can all of you shut up now,” one fan asked simply, while another declared: “Oh, she’s ending the rumours.”

“This clip ended it all. Y’all need to stop,” urged a third, while a fourth fan added: “Y’all who think they got beef just got proved wrong. I hope you feel horrible for speculating.”

Rodrigo is expected to claim her second UK and US number one album this week, with her SOUR follow up, GUTS.

The album has largely received critical acclaim, with fans praising her for the record’s gutsy lyrics – including one where she reveals that “every guy [she] likes is gay”.