There is a camera operator dedicated to ‘continuously’ filming Taylor Swift at the MTV VMAs

If you’ve stayed up to watch this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, you might have noticed that there’s a whole lot of Taylor Swift on your screen.

That’s because, this year, there is a camera operator tasked with filming Swift throughout the show.

The “Anti-Hero” singer isn’t among the impressive line-up of performances, but there’s still a camera on her at all times to make sure every award win, celeb interaction and awkward dance move is captured.

Posting live from the awards ceremony, Variety’s co-editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh tweeted: “How important is Taylor Swift to the #VMAs? There is a camera operator tasked with filming her continuously during the live performances onstage.”

How important is Taylor Swift to the #VMAs? There is a camera operator tasked with filming her continuously during the live performances onstage. pic.twitter.com/ukSvGhqsUd — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) September 13, 2023

It might seem a bit excessive, but following Taylor’s recent rocket to super-stardom, MTV is simply giving the people what they want to see.

Taylor is tied to some of the most memorable VMAs moments in recent history, from having her 2009 “You Belong With Me” win crashed by Kanye West to her unforgettable 2014 performance of “Shake It Off”.

Plus, the Grammy-winning songstress is rather well known for dancing her socks off whenever she attends an awards show. So, it’s no wonder that all eyes are on her tonight.

This year’s MTV VMAs are also streaming live from the audience and backstage, and fans have noticed that Taylor seems to getting a lot of screen time.

The VMA POV camera crew know that we want to see Taylor and they're SERVING, but it also feels strange that Taylor has to have a camera in her face the entire show for this to happen 🥲 #VMAs #VMA pic.twitter.com/DwSdTI4DBA — kelly 🩵 1989 TV OCT 27 (@xmastreefarm13) September 13, 2023

If they pan that camera to Taylor one ‘mo …. #VMAs pic.twitter.com/oBGfJOB1S1 — Washington’s Post 📑 (@pusheddedicate) September 13, 2023

We gotta thank mtv’s audience camera for giving us taylor content during the #VMAs tonight 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/RpJIqnJUja — k a y 𝓁𝓊𝓉𝒽𝑜𝓇 ⧗ ᱬ (@Keymalik691313) September 13, 2023

Taylor, who is already the proud owner of 14 MTV Moon Person Awards, is up for eight awards this year, including Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop, Best Cinematography, Best Direction, Best Visual Effects, and Best Editing.

At the time of writing, Taylor has already won two of those awards for Best Pop and Song of the Year, bringing her up to a total of 16 awards.

If Taylor wins four more awards tonight, she’ll match Madonna’s world record for the most MTV VMA award wins.

That’s something that the cameras will certainly want to capture.