Viral VMAs clip of Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake explained

MTV VMAs is the one night in pop culture when absolutely anything could happen – whether it’s Kanye West crashing an award win or Miley Cyrus twerking on a teddy bear.

That’s why it seemed almost normal when Megan Thee Stallion’s backstage run-in with Justin Timberlake was caught on camera.

As part of this year’s awards, cameras are livestreaming backstage and audience moments to make sure every last celebrity moment is captured.

One of those moments has gone exceptionally viral, thanks to an unexpected interaction between Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake.

Megan Thee Stallion’s interaction with Justin Timberlake was caught on camera. (Getty Images).

While Megan was getting ready to perform her new single “Bongos” with Cardi B, Justin was backstage with his fellow NSYNC bandmates after surprising the VMAs crowd with an impromptu reunion.

When the “Sexy Back” singer sees Megan getting ready, he says something to her, and when she replies, she looks particularly animated and wags her finger at him before turning away.

The audio from their interaction wasn’t available, but viewers were convinced that Meg and Timberlake were arguing.

Footage going viral of Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake backstage at the #VMAs. pic.twitter.com/1vvKKSrlRV — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 13, 2023

Within seconds, the internet was flooded with questions and theories as to why the two were supposedly having it out backstage.

Waitttt what did Justin say to Megan for her to be reacting that way?! 🤔 Anyways whatever it was, I side with Meg 😬 #VMAs pic.twitter.com/5nCoD9wAAv — Daily Bravo 💌 (@dailybravomail) September 13, 2023

What did Justin say to Meg to upset her backstage?! 😳😳😳 — Dear Ashley… (@asj519) September 13, 2023

why meg & justin timberlake beefin’ omg? 😭 that’s so random — 𝓅𝒾𝓈𝒸𝑒𝓈 𝒻𝒾𝓃𝑒𝓈𝓉. (@kameroncarter) September 13, 2023

But shortly after the video went viral, sources shut down any and all rumours of bad blood between the two music legends.

Speaking to Variety, a backstage source who witnessed to exchange insisted that there was “zero fight,” and even revealed what Timberlake and Meg said to each other.

“He said, ‘It’s so nice to meet you,’ and she said ‘No, no this don’t count, this don’t count. We gotta meet proper.’ It was very cute.”

In other news, when fans aren’t suspecting Justin of starting beef with Megan Thee Stallion, they’re trying to figure out whether or not he’s about to reunite with NSYNC.

NSYNC made a surprise appearance at the VMAs. (Getty Images)

The former 90s boyband have been hinting at a possible return for weeks now, but have remained tight-lipped on all fronts.

Even when they presented an award to Taylor Swift for Best Pop Video and she asked them: “Are you guys gonna do something? I need to know what it is!” the NSYNC boys didn’t say a word.

But as long as they’re not beefing with our girl Meg, we’re happy.