Police investigate homophobic hate crime in Bristol bar

Police are investigating the details of a “vicious and unprovoked” homophobic hate crime at a bar in Bristol.

The attack in question took place at Turtle Bay in Cheltenham Road, Montpelier, Bristol at around 3.30pm on Saturday, 29 July.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was reportedly subject to verbal abuse, which included transphobic and homophobic language, before being physically assaulted.

The man was “pushed and then punched in the face” before being rushed to hospital for treatment to injuries on his face and body.

In the hopes of locating the suspect involved in the attack, Avon and Somerset Police officers have released CCTV footage from the incident.

Police have released CCTV footage of the suspect. (Avon and Somerset Police)

The suspect is described as a white male in his late teens or early twenties, of a medium build and around 5ft 10 ins.

He has medium-length brown hair that is shaved on the sides and longer on the top.

At the time of the incident, he was seen wearing blue jeans and a black t-shirt.

Police Constable Matthew Lawson of Avon and Somerset Police said: “This was a vicious and unprovoked assault which, due to the language used by the offender, is being treated as a hate crime.

“This is a worrying incident and we’re ensuring the victim gets any support he may need.

“We want to speak to anyone who recognises the man in the image, or who may have witnessed or even filmed the incident taking place.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223182231.