Singer and presenter Louise Redknapp and Loose Women star Kéllé Bryan have been praised by fans for reportedly pulling out of an Eternal reunion tour because two band members refused to play Pride festivals.

The 90s British R&B group Eternal – made up of Redknapp, Bryan and sisters Easther and Vernie Bennett – were planning a reunion tour in 2024, with performances at Mighty Hoopla and Pride festivals.

However, problems arose when the Bennett sisters reportedly refused to perform at LGBTQ+ events such as Pride, because they don’t agree with their support for the trans community.

According to The Mirror, Redknapp and Bryan were taken aback by the Bennetts’ stance, and split from the group in June.

A source told the publication: “Louise, Kelle, Easther and Vernie had all signed up to perform a huge nationwide tour next year, culminating with a huge show at pop festival Mighty Hoopla, which is loved by the gay community.

“Then in June the girls received an email from Easther and Vernie who refused to play any gay festivals or Pride. They said they can’t support the LGBTQ+ community now it has an alliance with the trans community, a stance Vernie in particular has been public about on socials.”

The source added that Redknapp’s fan base is “98 per cent gay men”, and she and Bryan believe everyone is welcome to their shows. “It’s a real shame for their fans who have been waiting such a long time for this moment,” they told The Mirror.

With successes like “Stay” and “I Wanna Be The Only One”, Eternal sold 10 million records worldwide and became global idols of the 1990s. Always and Forever, the group’s debut album, sold over a million copies in the UK, becoming the first album by a female band ever to reach that milestone.

The group split in 2000 and briefly reunited in 2014 for ITV’s The Big Reunion, although Redknapp was notably absent.

Eternal fans have praised Redknapp and Bryan for their decision to abandon the tour in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community.

One fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Louise Redknapp and Kéllé Bryan nixing a lucrative comeback tour with Eternal because the other two members refused to play Pride events despite their massive gay following. Now that’s what I call being an ally.”

Thank you @LouiseRedknapp and @kellebryan for your support and allyship. These are particularly tough times for the trans community at the moment so this is really appreciated. ❤️ — Just Being Human ❄️💙💛 (@Woke_66) September 24, 2023

Louise Redknapp and Kelle Bryan nixing a lucrative comeback tour with Eternal because the other two members refused to play Pride events despite their massive gay following. Now that's what I call being an ally. pic.twitter.com/6DeQhNk9TC — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) September 23, 2023

Love to see this @LouiseRedknapp 🏳️‍🌈. Proper integrity and sincere allyship.



Got to love an Eltham girl. I went to the same school as Louise and grew up with Louise’s cousins & can confirm they’re just as lovely.



Plus, ‘NAKED’ is a ✨ TUNE ✨ https://t.co/Fae0D8KfS2 — Topher Taylor (@helloiamtopher) September 24, 2023

I’m so grateful that half of Eternal continue to deserve our love and support. True queens. @LouiseRedknapp @kellebryan pic.twitter.com/ckBqWOlB4n — Phil (@PhilStuch) September 24, 2023

Another wrote: “This is what true allyship is – standing up for a community that’s stood by you.”

A third social media user posted that although it’s “heartbreaking” that the band won’t be getting back together in the same way, they have “lots of respect to Louise and Kéllé for refusing that cheque” and standing with LGBTQ+ people. “We won’t be going to see you Easther and Vernie,” the fan added.

Easther and Vernie Bennett remain in Eternal and are said to be touring next year without Redknapp or Bryan.

PinkNews has contacted Easther and Vernie Bennett’s representatives for comment.