Louise Redknapp has reaffirmed her support for the LGBTQ+ community and pledged to stand with transgender people “always and forever.”

The singer was one of many allies who took part in this year’s Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards ceremony on Wednesday night (11 October) in London.

As part of the ceremony, the former Eternal member had the pleasure of presenting an award to drag performer Sash Colby.

Louise Redknapp pulled out of an Eternal reunion tour in favour of supporting LGBTQ+ rights. (Getty)

Taking to the stage, Redknapp thanked her fans – particularly those from the LGBTQ+ community – for sticking with her over the years.

“You know, I feel really proud to be up here tonight, so thank you very much for having me,” she told the crowd.

“I can’t believe it’s 31 years and I’m still releasing music in 2023. I, of course, owe a huge thank you to my gay fans who make up such a big part of my fan base, who have had my back from day dot.

“But I want LGBTQ+ people, and especially trans and gender-diverse people to know I see you and I support you.”

Louise made her support of the LGBTQ+ community clear this summer when she and former bandmate Kéllé Bryan announced that they would not be reuniting with the Eternal girls for a 2024 tour.

The decision stemmed from an alleged dispute with fellow bandmates Easther and Vernie Bennett, who refused to play at Pride events like Mighty Hoopla.

According to The Mirror, Redknapp and Bryan received an email from the Bennett sisters in June in which they said they wouldn’t perform at the events because Pride had been “hijacked” by the trans rights movement.

The Bennett sisters later confirmed through their manager that the fallout was sparked by a disagreement on trans rights, but accused Louise and Kéllé of throwing them “under the bus”.

Fans have showered the two singers with praise for their consistent allyship and their decision to pull out of the tour.

Receiving the award from Rednapp on Wednesday night, Colby told the crowd that her win represented a “f**k you” to transphobes.

Sasha Colby said her win was a “f**k you” to transphobes. (John Nacion/WireImage)

The drag icon also noted: “I hope the allies, actually, heard it the loudest and are proud to defend us and are passionate to defend us.”

Eternal sold 10 million records worldwide and became global idols of the 1990s, with singles including Stay and I Wanna Be The Only One. The group’s debut album Always and Forever sold over a million copies in the UK, becoming the first album by a female band to reach that milestone.

The group split in 2000 and briefly reunited in 2014 for ITV’s The Big Reunion, although Redknapp was absent.

Sisters Easther and Vernie reportedly still plan to perform as Eternal in a 2024 tour without Redknapp or Bryan.