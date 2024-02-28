Nineties band Eternal ‘forced to cancel’ comeback show following trans row

British R&B group Eternal had been set to stage a comeback, before Louise Redknapp and Kéllé Bryan pulled out due to sisters Easther and Vernie Bennett’s comments about the transgender community.

Now, the new trio have reportedly had to cancel their shows due to poor ticket sales.

Original members Redknapp and Bryan reportedly pulled out of the reunion of the ‘I Wanna Be The Only One’ group, which would have seen the full quartet of R&B singers perform together for the first time since Redknapp’s depature in 1994, after they found out that Easther and Vernie Bennett wouldn’t play at LGBTQ+ festival Mighty Hoopla or Pride events (according to The Mirror).

According to the publication, Redknapp and Bryan received an email from the Bennett sisters in June 2023 in which they said they wouldn’t perform at the events because Pride had been “hijacked” by the trans rights movement.

Since then, the sisters have introduced new member Christel Lakhdar into the group, intending to perform as a trio – but again, according to The Mirror, the group has again been “forced to cancel (their) comeback show” – this time, “due to poor ticket sales”.

In what was billed as the first major gig in a decade, the group were set to perform in the parking area outside Birmingham’s NEC in May. However, The Mirror has reported claims that “the band struggled to sell tickets for the show.”

The ‘tour dates‘ section of the Ticket Factor website for Eternal is currently unavailable.

Appearing on Loose Women following her departure, Redknapp made a statement emphasising her love for the (entire) LGBTQ+ community, as well as posting a picture of the Progress Pride flag on socials.

“For me, I’ve always been open. I would have always loved to do a reunion with the girls and I’ve been very open about that over the years,” she said.

“I just feel passionate about the LGBTQ+ community were involved and included. It’s just that simple. I have a lot of love for what we’ve done and we’re still the best of friends, which has been incredible.”

Kéllé added at the time: “…Being part of this band has been life changing for me. The music and the relationship with the fans has been most important. As long as that’s for everyone, that’s the main thing.”

PinkNews has contacted Eternal’s representatives for comment.