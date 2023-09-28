Darren Criss announces solo West End show and ticket details.

Darren Criss has announced details of his West End solo concert debut – and this is how to get tickets.

The award-winning actor will headline his one-off solo show at the London Palladium on 15 October.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 29 September via lwtheatres.com.

He will perform both an evening and matinee performance at the iconic Palladium.

The show will see him perform tracks from across his screen and stage career alongside a four-piece band and special guests, StarKid’s Lauren Lopez and Joey Ritcher.

He first rose to fame as a founding member of Chicago-based StarKid Productions, taking on the lead role and co-penning A Very Potter Musical, which became a viral hit.

Since then he’s made his West End debut in the revival of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

He’s perhaps best known for portraying fan favourite Blaine Anderson in the series Glee.

During his time on the show he covered iconic queer anthems including “Teenage Dream”, “It’s Not Right But It’s Okay” and “Don’t Stop Me Now”.

He’s also starred in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, which saw him win an Emmy Award for Oustanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie.

He’s also released three solo EPs and a Christmas album entitled A Very Darren Crissmas, back in 2021.

This year he’s embarking on a North American tour in support of the festive album across November and December.

You can find out more ticket details, including presale info below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale on 29 September via lwtheatres.com.

Fans can sign up to an exclusive presale, which will be live from 28 September. To access this sign up to LW Theatres’ mailing list on the official website.

You’ll emailed details on how to access priority tickets ahead of the general sale.