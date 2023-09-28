Laurence Fox doubles down on Ava Santina comments in ‘apology’ video

Laurence Fox has issued an apology to journalist Ava Evans (aka Ava Santina) for the “language he used” during a sexist rant he made on GB News, but at the same time doubled down on his opinions about her.

In a 15-minute video posted on X – the platform previously known as Twitter – Fox said his words were “not representative of who I am” and he “could have expressed myself better”.

However, on the flipside he said he “maintains the sentiment” of what he said and stands by his belief that “any self respecting man should run a mile from Ava”.

Fox, alongside GB News presenter Dan Wootton, have been at the centre of a media storm since Tuesday (26 September) after a segment on Wootton’s show, in which Fox said “who would want to shag that?” in reference to Evans.

The segment was discussing Evans appearance on BBC’s Politics Live the previous day, in which GB News reportedly claimed – in a since-deleted online article – that she “smirked” at comedian Geoff Norcott during a debate about whether a minister for men is needed, and male suicide rates.

Laurence Fox, the former Lewis star turned wannabe-politician went on to say that “no self-respecting man” would “climb into bed” with her, adding only a “cucked little incel” would choose to have sex with Evans – a reference to the right-wing “involuntary celibate” conspiracy theory.

Wootton and Fox have both been suspended by GB News and Wootton has been fired from his column with MailOnline.

Wootton’s column had already been paused amid investigations by DMG and News UK, following a string of allegations that surfaced in August, all of which the New-Zealand-born journalist denies.

“Following events this week, DMG Media can confirm that Dan Wootton’s freelance column with MailOnline – which had already been paused – has now been terminated, along with his contract,” a spokesperson for DMG Media, the parent company of MailOnline, said.

“It’s not right, it’s demeaning to Ava, so I’m sorry for demeaning you in that way, however angry I am with you still for doing that, and it demeans me because it’s not representative of who I am,” Fox said in the video.

“I’m not saying any of this stuff because I know I’m going to get sacked tomorrow. I’m saying it to clear my own conscience.”

Fox’s apology comes hours after Ofcom announced it would investigate the GB News segment, following more than 7,300 complaints by members of the public.

The broadcasting watchdog said it is investigating the right-wing channel under Rule 2.3 of the Broadcasting Code, which states that, in applying generally accepted standards, broadcasters must ensure that material which may cause offence is justified by the context.

Ofcom’s chief executive Melanie Dawes said: “Over the last few days, there has been speculation and commentary about our role as the independent broadcast regulator. These are important issues and I wanted to be clear about our rules.

“Parliament sets objectives on how the broadcast sector should be regulated, we set and enforce rules to achieve these objectives.

“Contrary to some claims, these rules remain unchanged.

“They are designed to protect audiences from offensive and harmful material, and to uphold the integrity of broadcast news and current affairs programming, while always ensuring that freedom of expression is front and centre in every decision we take. This is highly valued by audiences and central to our democracy.

“The decisions we take, always based on facts and evidence once a programme has aired, are vital if we are to protect our vibrant media landscape. We continue to apply and enforce these rules without fear or favour.”