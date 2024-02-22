Dan Wootton has claimed he’s the victim of a “politically-motivated witch hunt” as the Metropolitan Police confirm they are taking no further action against the former GB News presenter following a six-month investigation.

In a statement published by the Guido Fawkes website on Wednesday (21 February), Wootton asserted that the Metropolitan Police were “taking no further action” against him, six months after a series of allegations were published by The Byline Times.

At the time, Wootton admitted to making some “errors of judgement” but denied allegations of criminality.

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed to PinkNews that no further action will be taken over allegations made to them.

“In June 2023, the Metropolitan Police was contacted with regards to allegations of sexual offences committed by a man aged in his 40s”, a spokesperson said.

“Officers assessed all information available to establish whether any criminal offence has taken place. An investigation was commenced into these allegations.

“All parties involved have now been advised that no further action will be taken. There were no arrests during the investigation.”

The news caused Dan Wootton’s name to trend on X, formerly Twitter.

The presenter claimed to have been the “victim of a politically-motivated witch hunt through the left-wing and social media”. Wootton said he believed the accusations made against him were “lies designed to destroy [his] career”.

“While I knew this would always be the outcome, the process is now the punishment, with social media acting as the executioner,” he said.

Dan Wootton continued: “Margaret Thatcher once said that if you ever get trial by media, or guilt by accusation, that day freedom dies.

“She was right. It is high time that all of our ancient rights were once again upheld, chief among them the right to be presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law.”

Wooton was suspended from his role on GB News after a separate incident in September, when an episode of Wootton’s GB News show, Dan Wootton Tonight, became the most complained about show of 2023 after his guest Laurence Fox made comments about journalist Ava Evans.

Ofcom reported receiving nearly 9,000 complaints about the show.

After the broadcast, MailOnline terminated its contract with Wootton, who was a columnist for the site.

GB News suspended Dan Wootton in September after the incident, and the right-wing channel said he would be replaced as a presenter “until further notice”.