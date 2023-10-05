Georgia Tennant makes powerful pledge to trans community: ‘I am going nowhere’

Actress and producer Georgia Tennant has made a powerful pledge to transgender people following a vitriolic attack on the community by prime minister Rishi Sunak.

Tennant reaffirmed her solidarity in the wake of transphobic comments made by the PM during a speech at the Conservative Party conference, in Manchester, this week.

“We shouldn’t be bullied into believing people can be any sex they want to be, they can’t”, Sunak said. “A man is a man, and a woman is a woman.”

Tennant, who has appeared in numerous series, including Casualty and Holby City, was left “furious” by Sunak’s comments, taking to X, formerly Twitter, to express her disgust.

“I have written and erased so many furious tweets,” she wrote.

“So many things I want to say, but, in this moment, only one thing I need to: to the trans community, I stand with you now and always. I, like you, am going nowhere.”

Sunak’s comments follow a campaign orchestrated by health secretary Steve Barclay that would see transgender women barred from being treated on all-women hospital wards. Home secretary Suella Braverman agreed with him, telling Sky News: “Trans women have no place in women’s wards, or, indeed, any safe space relating to biological women.

“This is about protecting women’s dignity, safety and privacy and that’s why I’m incredibly supportive and welcome the announcement.”

Tennant’s display of allyship also follows recent attacks by The IT Crowd’s creator Graham Linehan on her husband, Good Omens and Doctor Who star, David.

The anti-trans campaigner revealed he had been dropped by his TV agent over the comments.

In June, Linehan called David Tennant a “groomer” for expressing support for the trans community and his own child, who is reportedly non-binary.

The Broadchurch star had also been seen wearing a rainbow badge reading “You are safe with me” and a t-shirt bearing the words: “Leave trans kids alone, you absolute freaks.”

Linehan, who has continually opposed the transgender community, labelled Tennant’s shirt “disgusting” and alleged that he was an “abusive groomer”.

Last month, fellow anti-trans activist Posie Parker attacked Tennant for his allyship, posting a photo of the actor on X along with the caption “His pin reads ‘Hey little girl do you want to see some puppies?'”

Fans of the star argued that Parker’s post insinuated that he was a pedophile, with her statement referring to the same pin that sparked Linehan’s rant.

Parker previously told PinkNews: “My comment is about the inappropriate message on the badge. No adult should be telling children that they’re safe, it is creepy as hell.”