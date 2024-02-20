Georgia Tennant displayed her trans allyship as part of her BAFTAs outfit – with a subtle wrist tattoo.

Actress Georgia Tennant revealed a tattoo reading “trans rights are human rights” on her wrist as part of her outfit for the BAFTA Awards, presented by her husband David Tennant.

Posting on Instagram after the ceremony, which saw Oppenheimer lead the way with seven wins, Georgia showed off her subtle tattoo, alongside a photo of her with David.

While she didn’t explain whether the tattoo was a temporary addition to her outfit or a permanent fixture, LGBTQ+ fans loved the message, with one Instagram commenter saying the ink “means so much to me and other trans folk”.

Another said: “You both give us so much joy and hope for humanity.”

The two Tennants have become well-known for their solidarity with the trans community, with David Tennant being spotted wearing trans and non-binary pin badges on several occasions.

One particular badge he has worn – a TARDIS in the colours of the trans flag – has raised thousands for LGBTQ+ charity the Albert Kennedy Trust (AKT), with the badge’s creator sharing that their website had “blown up” with orders after Tennant wore it on The One Show.

He has also been seen on TV wearing a badge reading “you are safe with me”, as well as a T-shirt reading “leave trans kids alone you absolute freaks”.

In an interview with Attitude, he explained that supporting LGBTQ+ rights is “what Doctor Who is all about”, and that he was happy to support AKT with his badge.

“It’s just something that I think is rather lovely and important and suits what Doctor Who is all about,” he said, referencing the trans-themed TARDIS badge.

“The fact that relevant charities are benefitting from it is something that I’m hugely pleased about, but can’t take any of the credit for.”

Also, in October 2023, Georgia Tennant made a powerful pledge to the trans community following an attack on the community by the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak.

“We shouldn’t be bullied into believing people can be any sex they want to be, they can’t”, Sunak said. “A man is a man, and a woman is a woman.”

Tennant, who has appeared in numerous series, including Casualty and Holby City, was left “furious” by Sunak’s comments, taking to X, formerly Twitter, to express her disgust.

“I have written and erased so many furious tweets,” she wrote.

“So many things I want to say, but, in this moment, only one thing I need to: to the trans community, I stand with you now and always. I, like you, am going nowhere.”