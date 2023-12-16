David Tennant’s wife Georgia had the perfect response to Ncuti Gatwa saying her husband was behind his trouserless Doctor Who debut.

Gatwa made quite an appearance during his debut as the 15th incarnation of the two-hearted Time Lord in the final 60th anniversary special – “The Giggle” – which aired on Saturday 9 December. The Sex Education breakout star helped David Tennant’s Doctor fight off The Toymaker (Neil Patrick Harris) – and he did it sans-trousers.

Speaking in a recent interview on BBC Radio 2’s The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, Gatwa got to the bottom of why he was only wearing a white collared shirt and his underpants.

He said the unexpected bi-generation twist, which saw the Time Lord split into two rather than having a new Doctor replace the old one, meant each got half of the costume that Tennant was wearing.

Gatwa then joked that Tennant was the person behind why his first scenes as the Doctor were so cheeky.

“David obviously started his filming for that scene first so he got to pick what pieces of clothes he was left with,” Gawtwa explained.

“So by the time I came in to choose, I only had a pair of pants and socks to go with.

“So thank you so much for that, David Tennant, thanks so much.”

Georgia Tennant, who has also appeared in Doctor Who, butted in after seeing a prime opportunity to post some comedy gold about Gatwa’s trouserless situation courtesy of her husband on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I can relate,” Georgia wrote.

Doctor Who fans instantly fell in love with the saucy exchange with one social media user saying Georgia is a “goddamn treasure”. Another proclaimed that Georgia Tennant had entered her “forever be famous era”.

“[David Tennant’s] wife tweeting like she’s a thirsty fan account. What a couple,” a fan wrote on X/Twitter.

This isn’t the first time that Georgia, who has been married to David Tennant since 2011 and shares five children with the actor, has flexed her comedic prowess on social media.

In November, a fan listed Tennant in their “top three DILFs” – an acronym meaning ‘Dad I’d like to f**k’ for those who somehow haven’t run into it before.

Georgia Tennant quipped that the Doctor Who icon would be “thrilled” and “unbearable” as soon as he figured out what a DILF is.

She left fans in stitches after she posted a picture of Tennant drinking from a mug with Michal Sheen’s face on it in celebration of the Good Omens star’s birthday in 2022, saying Sheen was Tennant’s “other wife”.

The actor and producer has also shown herself to be a diehard trans ally. In October, Georgia Tennant declared she stood with the trans community “now and always” following a hateful speech by prime minister Rishi Sunak.