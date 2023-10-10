Christina Aguilera has announced details of a Las Vegas residency – and this is how to get tickets.

The pop icon will return with her new series of shows set to take place at the Voltaire Belle de Nuit at The Venetian Resort.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 13 October at Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The show will kick off on 30-31 December, with future dates to be announced this Friday (13 October).

The residency, which takes place in the intimate space at Voltaire, will follow the singer through two decades of hits.

The singer said: “I look forward to bringing Las Vegas a new show that fuses music, sophistication and art in ways I have never performed before.

“What I love about the intimacy at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort is how up-close-and-personal I can be with the audience … a truly modern twist on the performance experience.”

Fans can expect to hear tracks from her extensive back catalogue, including “Genie in a Bottle”, “Dirrty”, “Candyman” and “Beautiful” to name a few.

Earlier this year the singer received the Advocate for Change award at the GLAAD Media Awards for her fierce LGBTQ+ and HIV activism.

The star has spoken out against Florida’s disturbing “Don’t Say Gay” legislation which prevents schools from discussing sexuality, released a Pride clothing collection in support of pioneering trans charities, and raised half a billion dollars for HIV research through her 2004 collaboration with MAC cosmetics.

The latest news follows up the announcement that fellow pop icon, Kylie Minogue would be the first performer to bring a residency to the Voltaire stage.

The singer’s More Than Just a Residency show will begin on 3 November, with 20 sold-out shows taking place into May 2024.

How to get Christina Aguilera tickets

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 13 October at Ticketmaster.

The first residency dates are confirmed to be 30-31 December, with future dates being announced on 13 October.

Ticket prices will be revealed when tickets go on sale.