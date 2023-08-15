Kylie Minogue announces extra Las Vegas residency dates and ticket details

Kylie Minogue has announced extra dates for her Las Vegas residency – and this is when tickets go on sale.

Due to huge demand for the More Than Just a Residency show at Voltaire, the singer has added 10 more dates.

Fans can get their hands on tickets for the newly announced shows on 17 August via Ticketmaster.

Announcing the shows, the pop icon said: “OMG …. Sold Out!?! So humbled by this overwhelming response. So much so, that we are adding ten more dates! I know many of you missed out on a ticket or had to wait a long time. Sorry, there was a system overload!”

She will now perform two extra shows in December, as well as eight nights in spring 2024.

During a press conference in Los Angeles she said the show will be a one-of-a-kind experience for fans as it’ll be an intimate show.

“I was thinking years ago I want to do it when I’m younger, like, I don’t want to do it when I’m at the sunset of my career. So, I think I’ve got it right somewhere in the middle where I feel like I’ve earned the right to and have the experience to really enjoy being there,” she added.

The news comes after the singer has secured her first US top 40 in almost 20 years with “Padam Padam”.

Fans can expect to hear the viral hit live in Vegas, as well as tracks from her extensive back catalogue.

You can find out the new residency dates and full ticket details below.

What are the new Kylie Minogue Las Vegas residency dates?

This includes two for 2023 on 15-16 December, with the remainder taking place in 2024. She will perform shows across March, April and May.

They’re priced from $200 for general admission, while travel packages will also be available.

How to get Kylie Minogue tickets

Tickets for the newly announced shows will go on general sale at 7am PDT on Thursday, 17 August via Ticketmaster.

You don’t need any codes to access this sale, just log in to your Ticketmaster account, head to the Kylie Minogue artist page and select your preferred date.

You’ll then be directed to a queue and “be assigned a random place in line (alongside everyone else who also arrives before Voltaire Starring Kylie Minogue begins)”.